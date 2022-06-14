This is the second time in three years that Woolpert, a global geospatial leader, has received this award. Woolpert has been a Google partner for 8 years.
Woolpert has been named the 2021 Google Cloud Specialization Partner of the Year for Location-Based Services. The honor recognizes Woolpert's success in helping joint Google and Woolpert customers achieve their business objectives within the Google Cloud ecosystem.
Woolpert has been providing global geospatial services for more than 50 years and has been a Google Cloud Partner since 2014. The firm earned the 2019 Google Cloud Location-Based Services Partner of the Year Award and the 2017 Google Cloud Partner Award for Customer Success in Google Maps. In 2020, Woolpert was approved for Retail Expertise and Automotive Expertise in the Google Cloud Partner Program.
In addition to delivering Google services, Woolpert has developed quick-start practices, cloud-native products and strategic partnerships to create innovative digital solutions for Google and Woolpert customers. In 2021, Woolpert hired multiple Google Cloud specialists and its staff earned close to a dozen new Google Cloud certifications. Woolpert Senior Vice President Jon Downey said additional hires and certifications are planned for 2022 and beyond.
"Last year, we were able to increase our investment in our Google Cloud partnership and expand our geospatial bench strength," Downey said. "This contributed to continually strong client satisfaction approval ratings and an NPS (Net Promoter Score) average of 75. It also enabled our location-based services pipeline to grow by 300% in 2021, resulting in a 25% increase in annual recurring revenue."
Downey thanked Google for this award and continued support.
"We are truly honored to earn this award because it not only reinforces that we are helping our customers succeed, but it confirms that we are optimally representing the limitless capabilities of Google Cloud."
"Google Cloud specializations recognize partner excellence and proven customer success in a particular product area or industry," said Nina Harding, Global Chief, Partner Programs and Strategy, Google Cloud. "Based on their certified, repeatable customer success and strong technical capabilities, we're proud to recognize Woolpert as Specialization Partner of the Year for Location-Based Services."
