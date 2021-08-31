COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Woolpert's Jill Geboy has been selected for a two-year term on the Ohio Aviation Association Board of Directors. Geboy has more than a decade of experience providing consulting services to aviation clients across North America.
Geboy, an Ohio native who graduated from The Ohio State University, has spent most of her young career working on the West Coast. She has held management and consulting roles and supported infrastructure and design, technology implementation and operational improvement at a wide range of large- and medium-hub airports, including Los Angeles World Airport, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Ontario International Airport and San Diego International Airport.
"I'm excited to bring my aviation and project management experience and lessons learned from the West Coast to my home state of Ohio, and to support airport advocacy, economic development and innovation fueled by the OAA," Geboy said. "This is both a challenging and exciting time in the industry, as airports accelerate their recovery from the pandemic and advance to support emerging technologies. I'm looking forward to working with the OAA board and to helping effect positive change here in Ohio, the birthplace of aviation."
Geboy earned a Certificate in Project Management from the University of California San Diego and is very active in the aviation community. In 2014, Geboy's team won second place in the ACC Young Professionals Innovation Competition for "Augmented Reality—Airports in 3D," and was elected as the youngest full-time member of the Airport Council International-North America's (ACI-NA) Operations, Planning, Safety, Infrastructure & Development Committee in 2019. She is currently leading the development of the ACI-NA Young Professionals Program, which empowers young professionals to foster rich and impactful networks to encourage and embolden innovation and thought leadership in the industry.
"Jill is the embodiment of a young professional who 'gets it,'" Woolpert Senior Vice President Tom Mochty said. "She understands the airport environment, the larger aviation industry, supporting clients at a high level and the importance of giving back to the industry she loves and supports. I'm excited to see her take a leadership role with the OAA, where I know she will continue to accomplish great things. Congrats, Jill!"
