CHEYENNE, Wyo., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The team at WoopShop is pleased to announce its partnership with Cainiao Smart Logistics Network. The move is expected to trigger improved sales and customer service across the board. Cainiao Smart Logistics comes highly recommended by Alibaba and will now be looking to extend its services to WoopShop.
In a statement, Cainiao president Lin Wan said, "Logistics is no longer an afterthought. Today, logistics has become a game-changer and key differentiator that sets one business apart from another." He continued by saying, "Our investment to establish a global smart logistics network, including international shipping routes and warehousing facilities, will provide businesses with greater operational efficiency, cost savings, transparency and accuracy in their supply chain management."
Unlike Alibaba, WoopShop is a large eCommerce platform that offers customers a delightful shopping experience with a wide range of products. On the flip side, Alibaba is a marketplace for sellers and vendors. WoopShop sells only genuine products manufactured by WoopShop and sold directly to consumers at attainable prices. All WoopShop products are tested by an in-house quality control team to ensure that customers get the best every time. The company also sells quality products from other brands after passing them through its rigorous quality control process.
The global online shopping industry has continued to grow over the years. The ravaging covid-19 pandemic has seemingly driven the growth of the market as more people resort to shopping over the internet to adhere to the safety protocols put in place by the government. Consequently, there has been an increase in the number of online retail outlets. Unfortunately, many of such platforms do not particularly satisfy the shopping needs of users, especially in the areas of comprehensiveness, user-friendliness, and affordability. However, WoopShop seems to have found the formula to offer a mix of all these features and deliver it to customers.
With a presence in more than 200 countries worldwide and Cainiao Smart Logistics in its corner, WoopShop is expected to see an increase in delivery speed to Europe and other countries. WoopShop supports all international languages and currencies, with a wide range of payment options available to ensure convenient shopping for customers worldwide. Away from business, WoopShop has earned a lot of praise for its self-appointed social responsibility to support developing African countries and put a smile on the face of its people.
Speaking on the partnership with Cainiao Smart Logistics, a spokesperson for WoopShop said, "We are happy to have secured the services of Cainiao. Alibaba relies on them to do their heavy lifting, so we are confident about their capabilities. With logistics now regarded as the bedrock of any business, we can say that our customers can expect improved services across the board."
For more information about WoopShop and how to leverage the platform to enjoy a fantastic shopping experience, please visit - https://woopshop.com/. WoopShop can also be found across social media, including Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.
