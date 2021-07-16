ATLANTA, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At last, Words in Words is here. Steven Shotts teamed up with The Appineers—a leading mobile app design and development agency, established in 2017 and located in Atlanta, Georgia—to create Words in Words.

Steven's vision for Words in Words came about after wanting to create an educational game where people can challenge themselves. Jump start your brain with this simple and fun word game!

"Words in Words has been added to my rotation of word games. I love challenging myself!" - User

The app appeals include the following user-friendly features:

  • Easy and simple game play
  • Choose from different levels of gameplay
  • View and adjust your settings for a personalized experience
  • Use coins to get hints if you're stuck

Visit http://wordsinwordsapp.com/ for further information about the app including screenshots, videos, and details on exciting future app enhancements.

Contact: Words in Words LLC

Phone: (205)440-7655

Facebook: Search Words in Words

Instagram: wordsinwordsmobileapp

Twitter: @wordsinwordsapp

Download from the app from App Store (iOS):

https://apps.apple.com/app/id1547813441

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/words-in-words-is-currently-available-in-the-ios-app-store-301335266.html

SOURCE The Appineers

