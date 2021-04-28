DALLAS, Apr. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Work at Home for contact centers has proven to be a bright spot during this difficult pandemic," says Michele Rowan, President of WFHAlliance. "The uptime/connectivity, minimal disruption to customer experience, and positive employee response are changing the long term vision of where contact center people will work," she says.
The 2021 Work From Home Forum for Senior Leadership will take place on April 29, 10a-12pm CT via Zoom. The Forum includes three highly compelling case studies shared by Senior Management of Verizon Wireless, Cardinal Health and Hagerty Insurance.
The Speakers will share their experiences around deploying large scale work from home in 2020, challenges and wins, and their future plans for contact center operations and WFH. Topics will include driving and enhancing employee engagement, senior leadership skills, fully virtual new hire on-boarding and training best practices, and equipment/services provisioning.
"Businesses spent 2020 focused on stabilizing their expanded work from home programs, and are now going for the full-on optimized benefits that work at home consistently delivers," Rowan shared.
The Forum also includes live Q&A and peer exchange, and the full 20-point 2020 Remote Working Benchmarking Survey (free with registration).
The 2021 Work From Home Forum is being held via Zoom on April 29, 10a-12n CT.
To learn more and register: https://www.wfhalliance.com/wfh-2.0-senior-leader-forum
Media Contact
Michele Rowan, WFHAlliance.com, 9725108591, michele@wfhalliance.com
SOURCE WFHAlliance.com