DALLAS, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Work Shield, the first and only solution that partners with employers to manage the reporting, investigation and resolution of workplace harassment and discrimination issues in its entirety, announced today the release of its Portal 2.0 with upgraded culture data management, incident documentation and reporting capabilities. Designed to provide organizations and their members with resources to preserve, protect and improve the cultural health of a company, the new portal offers several new features, including real-time, customizable data and analytics for tracking trends and patterns, intelligent reporting to improve identification of incidents and provide actionable data, and an easy-to-use interface for a more streamlined user experience.
Through enhanced reporting and analytics capabilities, Work Shield's Portal 2.0 allows leaders to understand the trends and patterns within their organization, identify potential problem areas, including inappropriate behavior patterns, incident trends and more. With a click of a button, organizations now have access to real-time data that provides a comprehensive snapshot of its cultural health, including in-depth insight into all harassment, discrimination and misconduct issues. The upgraded, user-friendly interface allows for more intuitive management of incidents with an easy upload function for documentation and automated, permission-based notification settings for selected parties. In addition, the interface includes a Resource Hub with documents, videos and tools for an enhanced onboarding and employer/employee experience. More integrated than ever, the new Portal 2.0 allows companies to stay organized and discover deeper insights with qualitative and quantitative data and analytics.
With enhanced and streamlined case management, the Portal 2.0 provides employee relation groups, HR and internal counsel with a compliant, efficient and user-friendly experience that reduces risk and modernizes reporting and misconduct management.
"Since 2018, Work Shield has remained true to our mission to create safer workplace cultures centered around diversity, inclusion and equity for all," stated Jared Pope, CEO and founder of Work Shield. "Our Portal 2.0 is just one example of this continued commitment. We are proud to provide an enhanced and data-driven platform to improve organizations' understanding of their cultural health, while continuing to empower employees to be heard and giving organizations the tools to listen at scale."
Portal 2.0 is a testament to Work Shield's focus on strategic growth and development. In 2020, Work Shield increased its client base by more than 250%, and another 60% in January 2021, indicating not only the value of its solution, but the continued movement for organizations to provide safe and protected cultures comprised of integrity and trust.
Founded in 2018, Work Shield is the first and only solution that partners with employers to efficiently manage reporting, investigation and resolution of workplace harassment and discrimination issues in their entirety. For the first time, employees have access to an immediate and impartial secure platform to safely voice harassment and discrimination incidents, while employers are ensured peace of mind that every issue is investigated and resolved with care by Work Shield-certified legal professionals. Implementing the Work Shield solution fosters a more positive and open workplace culture comprised of integrity and trust. To learn more, visit https://workshield.com.
