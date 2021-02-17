BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SiteSeer Technologies, creator of SiteSeer Professional site selection software and Void Analysis Pro, has welcomed Work World as a new subscriber to the SiteSeer platform. Work World is a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and other safety equipment, selling and distributing its products online, via 23 retail locations across California and Nevada, and through relationships with various businesses.
Work World will use SiteSeer Professional's full suite of analytics tools, including SiteSeer's maps, trade areas, reports, customer analytics, hot spots, demographics and more. In addition, the SiteSeer professional services team will build customer profiles for Work World, develop a scorecard that the company can use to screen for the best possible sites, and implement a hotspot layer to help the company understand where the best sites are in its markets.
For over 30 years, Work World has provided the largest selection of top-brand products to the working person—brands including Carhartt, Timberland Pro, Dickies, Keen Utility, Wolverine and others. The company was acquired by Gart Capital Partners in early 2020.
Alex Gart, partner at Gart Capital Partners, says that the company has plans to double the size of Work World over the next three years through acquisition and new site selection. "We are taking a systematic approach to expanding into new markets, and SiteSeer will help us do retroactive analyses to understand the characteristics of our current customers—using UberMedia cell phone data—so we can effectively rank our markets," he says. "That will allow us to focus on where to open stores in the future."
Through SiteSeer's professional services, Gart adds that the company can gain immediate insights. "We are a small team of people with many other priorities as well, so we're thrilled that SiteSeer's team can join us and offer significant expertise as we get up to speed on using the platform," he says. "SiteSeer made this all very easy on us. We needed more than just a software solution. We needed a knowledgeable team with deep retail site selection experience."
Danielle Yanskey, chief operating officer of SiteSeer, says that the SiteSeer professional services team is excited to help Work World make smarter decisions. "Our software will convert metrics into measurement tools that they can use for site selection and market planning," she says. "It's all about helping them make intelligent moves into new markets and understanding their customers. This is an exciting company with so much potential and we are thrilled to help them understand where their best sites are and grow the smart way."
Learn more about SiteSeer professional services at https://www.siteseer.com/siteseer-professional-services.
ABOUT SITESEER TECHNOLOGIES
SiteSeer Technologies, LLC, provides a suite of software, professional services, consulting and support for site selection and market analysis. Its flagship Software-as-a-Service, SiteSeer Professional, is a web-based analytics platform that helps businesses make data-driven location decisions with features and tools that include mapping, trade area analysis, demographics, customer analytics, custom reporting, analytics, model building, hot spots, site scorecards and predictive modeling tools. The SiteSeer Professional product suite also includes a real estate analytics tool (Void Analysis Pro with Retail match and Match Score) and a territory management tool (Automated Territory Optimization Model (ATOM)). Learn more at http://www.siteseer.com.
ABOUT WORK WORLD
Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Vacaville, Calif., Work World is a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and other safety equipment for a variety of workers. Work World sells and distributes its products via 23 retail locations across California and Nevada, an online retail site, and through B2B relationships with local small and medium sized businesses. Learn more at http://www.workworld.com.
