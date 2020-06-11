MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Workato, the leading Enterprise Automation Platform, announced the new Automation League Partner Program at the second annual Workato Partner Summit. This was the largest virtual event for Workato to date, with over 600 registrants and partner groups from across 26 countries. The event included keynote speakers Dominique Levin from Winning by Design and Rick Vargas & Daniel Galt from Cognizant.
The new Automation League Partner Program is designed for partners who are: passionate about Enterprise Automation; the domain experts of their field; true guides on what to build, not just how to build; and raising the bar of process excellence. The partners of Automation League are using Workato to fuel their sales, technical, and marketing engines, and opening up new customers through Workato's co-sell model.
Workato has seen explosive growth in their Partner EcoSystem and has been investing accordingly, with the Workato Partner team tripling in size since November of 2019.
"Partners are the lifeblood of the 'Workato Automation Movement'. We are energized not only by the amount of amazing companies that are joining the movement but also their desire to be able to provide those services," said Markus Zirn, VP of Business Development at Workato. "We know the hunger is there; Despite the global health crisis, we had our largest class ever in Q1, with over 20 new partners who joined the Automation League Partner Program."
Workato also announced their second round of Workato Partner Award winners at the summit. Each winning partner expertly implemented Workato solutions that enabled their clients at a diverse range of companies, like the leading animation studio, a trendy direct-to-consumer food brand, a leading language-learning platform, the government treasury of a territory containing one of the most visited cities in the world, and more. These exemplary partners helped these organizations solve difficult business challenges and provide better experiences for their own customers. Winners were selected across 11 categories.
- Strategic Alliance: Deloitte Australia
Deloitte Australia provides audit, economics, financial advisory, human capital, tax and technology services with 8000+ employees located in 14 offices across the country. They are recognized for their innovation in enabling digital transformation through platform engineering.
- Public Sector: FlowBuilders
FlowBuilders are Salesforce experts located in Sydney, Australia. They are recognized for leading the Public Sector footprint in Australia.
- Implementations: iSteer
iSteer is an omni-channel integration consulting firm with offices in the USA, Canada, Singapore, Bangalore, and Japan. They are recognized for being the top delivery partner in the APJ region.
- Implementations: NESIC
NESIC is a network and integrated systems design company located in Japan. They are recognized for leading the way in adopting Workato for remote work innovation at NESIC and for their delivery excellence with Workato OEM partners and customers in Japan.
- Go-to-Market: eSystems
eSystems is a consulting firm of OutSystems consultants, architects, developers, designers, engineers, and trainers headquartered in Finland. They are recognized for their GTM strategy and innovation on Workato in the Nordics.
- Go-to-Market: Ricksoft
Ricksoft is a leading Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner in Japan. They are recognized for their GTM strategy and innovation in IT automations in Japan.
- Innovation: Persistent System
Persistent Systems is a global solutions company delivering digital business acceleration and enterprise modernization for businesses with 11,000 employees around the world. They are recognized for innovation in using Workato with Snowflake, OutSystems, and in the Banking industry.
- Innovation: Synaptek
Synaptek is a digital innovation consulting division of Spherica Business Solutions located in the United Kingdom. They are recognized for their innovation in intelligent automations and for leading the way in the fields of Logistics and Transportation in the EMEA region.
- Automation Center of Excellence: iOPEX
iOPEX is a new-generation business services provider offering optimized IT management services with over 1,800 employees. They are recognized for their innovative work with Workato and RPA.
- Process Automation: Dispatch Integration
Dispatch Integration is a professional services consulting firm with a focus on Systems Design & Architecture headquartered in Ontario, Canada. They are recognized for their work with Workato customers on process automation excellence.
- Automations: Venn Technology
Venn Technology is a professional services consulting firm located in Grapevine, Texas. They are recognized for achieving 2020's Top producer of Workato automations across all partners.
- Sales Automations: ServiceWise
ServiceWise is a professional services consulting firm located in Israel. They are recognized for achieving the Top producer in CRM automations.
- IT Automations: Praecipio Consulting
Praecipio Consulting is a leading Atlassian Platinum Solution partner located in Austin, Texas. They are recognized for their innovation in IT automations in North America.
- Financial Automations: Connor Group
Connor Group is a specialized professional services firm of Big 4 alumni and industry executives located in Santa Clara, California. They are recognized for achieving Top producer of financial automations.
