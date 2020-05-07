MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With COVID-19 affecting 213 countries, areas and territories, Workato, the leading and fastest-growing enterprise automation platform, is helping businesses throughout the world adjust to the new reality of work. Autopilot, a package of 4 bots run by customizable automation recipes on the Workato platform, is being offered for free for 6 months. Autopilot helps with employee wellness, as well as enabling productivity through the popular collaboration, communication, and productivity platforms Microsoft Teams, Slack, and Workplace from Facebook.
Workato has a large office in Singapore, a country that began dealing with the spread of Covid-19 earlier than many other countries. The government quickly put measures in place to stop the spread of the disease.
"We first built these automations and bots just for our own internal use to help us manage our employees and comply with the guidelines of the Singaporean government," said Allan Teng, Managing Director and VP, APJ at Workato. "When we mentioned what we had created to customers, they wanted to use the Autopilot pack too. That's when we realized this could truly help companies across the world adjust to this new reality."
Autopilot includes new bots and automations for the following:
- Assistant: Make administrative work easy - create IT request tickets, PTO requests, order WFH equipment, search knowledge bases, submit expense reports, and do all the approvals for these requests from inside of Workplace, Teams, or Slack. Seamlessly connect to your key applications for these activities like Trello, ServiceNow, Workday, Expensify, Amazon, and Coupa.
- Standup: Do your daily standups in Workplace, Teams, or Slack and view/update your tasks in your project management tool (Trello, Airtable, Jira, Zoom, Github) from the chat console.
- Buddy: Connect with your colleagues and hangout with them virtually. Buddy pairs up people based on interests at or outside work.
- Wellness: Keep your employees engaged and healthy - Wellness guides you through a wellness plan for the day, from health reminders to participating in company-wide health challenges.
Autopilot is helping some of the most essential businesses operate safely. For example, SMRT, Singapore's mass transit provider, has 11,000 employees that allow SMRT to support an average daily ridership of 3.384 million.
"In this uncertain time, we are working hard to ensure business continuity. We started using Workato about 2 weeks into the Covid-19 pandemic to capture real-time travel declarations and the statuses of 11,000 employees. This not only saves administrative time, but creates a great experience for our employees, who can complete a declaration within Workplace from Facebook in just 15 to 30 seconds," said Jonathan Goh, Application Architect at SMRT Corporation.
But does this really apply to the U.S. and other countries?
"The three biggest concerns we hear from our customers in this new landscape are: 1. How do we ensure the well-being of our employees, 2. How do we provide business continuity as government guidelines and work environments change, and 3. How do we rapidly adapt our business processes to support the dramatically altered ways in which companies and their customers must work today and going forward," said Vijay Tella, CEO of Workato. "Companies in the Asia Pacific region began confronting these challenges much earlier and can help predict what life may look like when we start transitioning out of the stricter lockdown we have been under in the United States. We hope by releasing solutions we created for our Asia Pacific customers over the past three months, it will help businesses with the 'now' and the future."
Autopilot for Workplace, Teams, and Slack is available to any organization free for 6 months via the Workato platform.
Workato's advisory, consulting, and implementation partners have also come together to form the Global Automation Alliance. The Global Automation Alliance is volunteering automation "quick-start" services to any healthcare related organization on the frontlines of this pandemic. If you are a healthcare related organization and want to learn more, please contact partners@workato.com.
To see how Autopilot for Workplace, Teams, or Slack can help you, visit: https://discover.workato.com/autopilot
