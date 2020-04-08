MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Workato, the leading and fastest-growing enterprise automation platform, has been named one of the "Hot 100" privately-held software companies by JMP Securities, a premier investment bank. The list is compiled based on criteria such as financial growth, products and services, quality of leadership, customer traction and market potential.
"We're excited to be named to this year's JMP Securities Hot 100. This is a critical time for driving employee efficiency through automation. As companies look to enable mobile work and provide business continuity, automation can play a key role in improving user experience and even boosting employee morale, while saving time and money," said Workato's CEO, Vijay Tella. "We are happy to share the list with so many other great companies dedicated to transforming modern work and are looking forward to helping organizations worldwide accelerate their transition to a connected workplace."
Since 2018, Workato's core business ARR and the number of platform customers have nearly quadrupled. The AI-based enterprise automation platform is one of the technologies helping to enable the move towards Citizen Integrators across RevOps teams (MarketingOps, SalesOps, CX) while allowing IT and Business Technology teams to govern. Nearly a quarter of the companies named on the JMP Securities Hot 100 are customers or strategic partners of Workato's.
"As the way we do work and where we work continues to change, the importance of your techstack's connectivity and agility increases tenfold. We invested in Workato because we have seen the transformational power of Workato's Enterprise Automation platform when it comes to helping companies move to cloud and digital faster," said Sean Jacobsohn, partner at Norwest Venture Partners.
Workato has also been named "Best Enterprise Software Startup" by Constellation Research, received the highest overall satisfaction rating of all Enterprise iPaaS Platforms on TrustRadius, and been named one of the "13 Hottest Productivity Software Startups Investors Say to Watch in 2020" by Business Insider.
