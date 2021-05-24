NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The workforce management software market in Europe is set to grow by USD 410.30 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ATOSS Software AG, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Blue Yonder Group Inc., Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Oracle Corp., Sage Group Plc, SAP SE, and Workday Inc. are some of the major market participants. An increase in HR software budgets will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Workforce Management Software Market in Europe 2021-2025: Segmentation
Workforce Management Software Market in Europe is segmented as below:
- Deployment
- Cloud-based
- On-premise
- Geography
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Rest Of Europe
Workforce Management Software Market in Europe 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the workforce management software market in Europe provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include ATOSS Software AG, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Blue Yonder Group Inc., Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Oracle Corp., Sage Group Plc, SAP SE, and Workday Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Workforce Management Software Market size in Europe
- Workforce Management Software Market trends in Europe
- Workforce Management Software Market industry analysis in Europe
The need to optimize and organize the use of the workforce is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, the high cost of implementation and maintenance may threaten the growth of the market.
Workforce Management Software Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist workforce management software market growth in Europe during the next five years
- Estimation of the workforce management software market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the workforce management software market in Europe
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of workforce management software market vendors in Europe
