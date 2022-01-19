NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Worklyn Partners, a growth equity fund investing and operating at the intersection of cybersecurity and IT services, today announced the first close of its debut fund at over $35 million. Focusing exclusively on these two high-growth and fragmented verticals, Worklyn is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the consolidation taking place in both the IT and cybersecurity services markets. Having already executed two investments in 2021, Worklyn's vision is to create a one-stop-shop for integrated cybersecurity and managed IT services, serving as a trusted partner to organizations that need to outsource some or all of their IT and security functions.
"Cybersecurity and IT services represent large, fragmented markets that are growing rapidly yet uniquely primed for consolidation," said Johnny Lieberman, Partner and Co-Founder of Worklyn Partners, who brings years of investment and M&A experience from his time at Morgan Stanley and smaller investment funds. "By investing in 'pick-and-shovel' service providers that provide fundamental IT and cybersecurity capabilities, and can serve as platforms for future add-on acquisitions, we believe we are building the train tracks before the train comes. We see incredible growth potential for our portfolio companies."
The $150 billion global cybersecurity market is growing at over 12 percent year-over-year, and the IT services industry represents a market opportunity north of $1 trillion. While acquisitions are quickly increasing and rollups abound, market consolidation is still in its earlier stages. Worklyn differentiates from other investors by focusing on services first, rather than product, and by offering business owners the opportunity to lead a growing platform rather than be subsumed as an add-on. With support from a network of seasoned IT and security operators, Worklyn utilizes a flexible investment approach to identify overlooked companies in a relatively under-capitalized asset class that do not quite fit the traditional investment criteria for PE or VC funds.
"The proliferation of ransomware attacks has accelerated demand for cybersecurity down market to smaller businesses. We believe integrated service providers are the necessary vehicle for bringing complicated new technologies to the middle market and smaller enterprises that currently lack necessary budget, expertise, and skilled resources to combat the severity and sophistication of today's cyber attacks," said Zack Miller, also a Partner and Co-Founder of Worklyn Partners. "In response, Worklyn is building connected teams and solutions that can flexibly evolve to help meet the increasingly-intertwined IT and cybersecurity challenges facing businesses and government entities." For nearly a decade prior to co-founding Worklyn, Zack advised and invested in cybersecurity companies across various stages of growth.
On the heels of closing this initial fund and ahead of announcing its first two acquisitions, Worklyn Partners intends to continue building off its momentum and is actively looking to acquire or execute control investments in IT and cybersecurity services companies in 2022. Interested owners should contact zack@worklynpartners.com. Employment opportunities with Worklyn Partners can be found here.
About Worklyn Partners
Worklyn Partners is an industry-focused growth equity fund building a network of portfolio companies to form a one-stop-shop for cybersecurity and IT services. Led by founders Johnny Lieberman and Zack Miller, Worklyn is uniquely focused on overlooked companies in a booming and critical sector, and is dedicated to elevating cybersecurity and IT services for enterprises and organizations that lack all of the necessary in-house resources to go it alone. Backed by a diversified investor base and a network of operators with deep industry experience, Worklyn Partners joins the management teams of acquired companies to maximize support to and involvement with owners. To learn more, visit worklynpartners.com.
