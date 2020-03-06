ATLANTA, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkN announced today it had closed a Series A investment round led by a group of esteemed Staffing Industry veterans. The group shall also form an Advisory Board to help guide WorkN as it continues to focus on delivering white labeled, mobile apps to the staffing industry, targeted at transforming the client and candidate experience of work.
Led by Dan Campbell, founder of Hire Dynamics in Atlanta, the Advisory Board includes staffing industry veterans Jeff Bowling, founder and former CEO of The Delta Companies, Jeffrey Harris, founder and former CEO of ettain group; Greg Palmer former President and CEO of Remedy Temp Inc, Ericka Hyson, former COO of ettain group, and Vikas Verma, seasoned entrepreneur.
"The WorkN platform has proven to be an adoptable model of how a modern staffing company can future proof itself while driving real improvements in all its major KPIs," said Dan Campbell. "The formation of this influential group of investors/advisors signals that WorkN's model has matured to the point that now it's a question of best in class execution."
Forrest Wagner, CIO of global commercial staffing client Staffmark shared his perspective, "Today's workforce desires flexibility and autonomy to search for and accept jobs and engage with us in real time on their mobile phones. In partnering with WorkN, Staffmark's digital marketplace connects the workforce with our customers in real time, while seamlessly integrating with our front and back office operations. The benefit is tremendous not only to the workers and our customers, but it also boosts productivity of our recruiters, allowing them to spend more time servicing customers."
"We are thrilled to have such an esteemed group of industry experts offering their time and resources to help us address the key questions of growth," stated Jakob Rohn, WorkN CEO and co-founder. "Our mission to provide the ultimate digital candidate experience is resonating industry-wide and our new Advisory Board is very attuned to how that mission is becoming reality."
The funding will be used to further the company's product development, platform integrations, and to make additional investments in growing the customer success and development teams.
About WorkN
WorkN is an on demand staffing platform that combines mobile-first technology, industrial grade workforce management, and a robust, customizable mobile platform to engage today's workforce to create a seamless, centralized mobile candidate/worker experience.