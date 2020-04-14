NEW YORK, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Workplace by OS33, an Ambassador Sponsor of the Financial Services Institute (FSI), has responded to FINRA's March 2020 Cybersecurity Alert, detailing measures financial firms should take as they respond to the coronavirus pandemic, by providing all financial advisors with free use of Workplace's device check and compliance software by visiting www.os33.com/heretohelp.
According to FINRA's March 26, 2020 Cybersecurity Alert in response to COVID-19, financial services firms and their associated financial advisors should take appropriate measures to address the increased vulnerabilities to cybersecurity attacks while working remotely; and they must take decisive action to protect customer and firm data on firm and home networks, as well as devices. Workplace's software helps firms and advisors to meet FINRA's direction for remote device security by checking the compliance status of any computer being utilized to access private client data and assisting the advisor to remediate non-compliance issues.
"I am worried: A cybersecurity incident or breach at this juncture stands to impact our industry negatively, at the worst time possible for Americans who need the counsel of their financial advisors more than ever in our nation's history. We stand behind FINRA's guidance and Workplace has the technology to address this threat. Our organization's ethics and values coupled with a long-term commitment to our industry compels us to respond. Today, we have prioritized our team to make Workplace's device check and compliance software available to every advisor in the industry, for free – no gimmicks, no strings attached; and a timeframe that extends for the duration of this pandemic. Our team is using our expertise and our software to bolster the safety of our industry in this time of need – period," says Morley Ivers, President of Workplace by OS33. For nearly two decades, Workplace has been deploying its remote working and security platform for financial advisors.
FSI has informed its national membership of Workplace's offering of free access to Workplace's device check and compliance software for all financial advisors who are working remote during the pandemic. FSI President & CEO Dale Brown commented, "These are unprecedented times, and FSI's mission is even more important. Ensuring that Main Street Americans can continue to rely upon their advisors and the protection of their data during this unprecedented time of market uncertainty is critical. It is encouraging to see solution providers get creative in how they can support and serve advisors and clients. We applaud Workplace's offer of free access to their cybersecurity tools."
Advisors may now download and access Workplace's device check and compliance software for free by visiting: www.os33.com/heretohelp.
About Workplace by OS33
Workplace by OS33 is the financial services industry's leading remote workplace, cloud security and compliance platform for investment advisory firms, broker dealers, and insurance companies with independent agents, representatives, and advisors. Workplace solves the unique regulatory and cybersecurity challenges facing financial firms by enabling remote productivity, while helping to safeguard data and ensure regulatory compliance.
