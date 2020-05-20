SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkRamp, the learning transformation leader, today announced enhancements to the new WorkRamp for Customers platform to democratize learning communities for every organization. These innovations will enable companies to improve customer onboarding, increase revenue retention and mobilize product advocates inside their customer communities.
"Salesforce has created the gold standard in customer education through its Trailhead platform," said Ted Blosser, CEO and co-founder at WorkRamp. "Our goal at WorkRamp is to standardize this same capability at every organization–without calling for an army of trainers, web developers and instructional designers. We're excited to announce new customer education features to empower every company, regardless of size, to create learning programs that drive customer loyalty and adoption."
These enhancements inside WorkRamp for Customers will now allow companies to build agile customer education programs from a single, purpose-built training platform. The key features in this new offering include:
- Courses, Certifications and Events: Deliver micro-training, certifications and instructor-led training–all from one custom-branded instance.
- Customized Experiences: Design personalized learning journeys based on data captured from user registration or SSO. Allow for a tailored learner experience based on role, custom tags or geography.
- Robust Ecommerce: Generate revenue from learning opportunities and reinvest the earnings back to the program to improve the customer experience.
- Salesforce Sync: Analyze learner performance with dynamic SFDC dashboards and customized reports. Manage customer alerts as they complete training and certifications.
- Powerful Integrations: Connect with services like Google Analytics, Intercom, LinkedIn and Quantum Metric to extend the customer learning experience.
To learn more about how companies like 8x8, Branch, and Bizzabo are leveraging WorkRamp to build best-in-class customer education programs, visit the WorkRamp website.
About WorkRamp
WorkRamp is the leading end-to-end training platform for educating employees and customers at scale. Empower your users with an engaging learning platform that helps you execute better across your entire business. See why companies like Zoom, Square, and Slack trust WorkRamp to train their teams and customers by visiting workramp.com.