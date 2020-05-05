SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkRamp, the leading learning management platform for employee training and customer education, has been named on the "Hot 100" List of Privately-Held Software Companies in 2020 by JMP Securities, a premiere investment bank. This recognition highlights WorkRamp's commitment to transform the future of work by delivering an unparalleled, digital learning experience for both employees and customers.
"We're honored to share the list with innovators who are transforming the world as we know it," said Ted Blosser, Co-founder and CEO at WorkRamp. "Especially today, companies are forced to rethink their delivery models–highlighting the urgency for digital transformation. We're excited to help enterprises equip their employees and customers with the learning and skills they need to stay at the forefront of this rapid change."
Companies on JMP's "Hot 100" are selected based on financial growth, products and services, quality of leadership, customer traction and market potential. WorkRamp is featured as one of the nine selected Y Combinator companies like Checkr, GitLab and Gusto–and alongside top customers like Brex, Databricks and TripActions.
Additionally, WorkRamp has recently released two new features to help modern enterprises drive digital transformation:
- Global Training Delivery Network (TDN) to accelerate platform performance, using a global network of 84 cities across 42 countries. WorkRamp's Global TDN allows customers to deliver content internationally up to 75% faster. As enterprise companies continue their global expansion, WorkRamp will be able to provide a world-class learner experience for both employees and customers through advanced caching and routing technology. All customers will be automatically upgraded to this smart routing network.
- Virtual Events powered by Zoom. WorkRamp powers its virtual event functionality with Zoom, the industry leader in video conferencing. As companies digitize their instructor-led training, WorkRamp enables teams to leverage multiple Zoom accounts to create and manage event sessions across various time zones and geographies.
To learn more about how WorkRamp can help drive digital transformation at your company, visit: workramp.com.
About WorkRamp
WorkRamp is the leading end-to-end training platform for educating employees and customers at scale. Empower your users with an engaging learning platform that helps you execute better across your entire business. See why companies like Zoom, Square, and Slack trust WorkRamp to train their teams and customers by visiting workramp.com.