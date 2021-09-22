BOSTON, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WorkReduce Inc, a data-driven platform for marketing staff augmentation and services, today announced several key appointments to its board and executive team. Heidi Browning, senior executive vice president and chief marketing officer at the National Hockey League (NHL) and Rishad Tobacccowala, author and senior advisor to the Publicis Groupe, and John Durham, CEO of Catalyst SF, have joined the board of directors. Michael Haight and Adam Warburton have joined the executive team in the roles of Senior Vice President of Client Success and Vice President of Talent Acquisition, respectively.
In an industry now booming post-COVID, and following "The Great Resignation," the need for high caliber talent is at an all time high. Worldwide demand has driven WorkReduce's global expansion and tripled business revenue over the past 12 months.
"We are thrilled to welcome this caliber of senior talent and expertise to our strategic team," said WorkReduce Founder and CEO Brian Dolan. "Their guidance will be vital to accelerating our efforts to solve the massive talent crunch across the media ecosystem and continuing to execute our strategy, drive profitability and enhance value for clients."
As CMO of the NHL, Heidi Browning leads the National Hockey League's growth marketing strategy with a focus on digital, innovation and social media. Browning is known as a passionate pioneer in digital, mobile and social marketing and as an executive who advances new ideas and innovation within the industry. She was named the 4th most powerful woman in hockey in 2020 by Sportsnet and to Forbes' 30 Most Powerful Women In U.S. Sports 2018.
Rishad Tobaccowala is a Senior Advisor to the Publicis Groupe where he has spent his entire 37-year career, most recently serving as the Chief Growth Officer and Chief Strategist of the Groupe. Tobaccowala was named by BusinessWeek as one of the top business leaders for his pioneering innovation and TIME magazine dubbed him one of five "Marketing Innovators." He is in the Ad Age Interactive Hall of Fame and has received a lifetime achievement silver medal award from the Chicago Ad Federation. He is also the author of Restoring the Soul of Business: Staying Human in the Age of Data.
John Durham, who accepted a seat on the WorkReduce Advisory Board in August 2020, has now joined the board of directors. Durham has a dynamic career spanning 24-years in the marketing and advertising space. He is currently chief executive officer and manager general partner of San Francisco-based marketing consultancy firm Catalyst S+F.
In the latest addition to the executive team, Adam Warburton joins WorkReduce as VP of Talent Acquisition. Bringing 18-years within the talent industry where he led an 80-person team at Infosys/Google and helped technology organizations like Optus and nbn to scale domestic and globally outsourced recruiting and human resource operations. Warburton will be focused on driving strategic recruiting optimization while maximizing the company's recruiting efforts to meet the ever-increasing client demand of top tier talent within the digital media industry.
Michael Haight joined WorkReduce in July as SVP, Client Success. Haight comes from a more than 20-year career in management consulting at notable firms such as Accenture, Captech Ventures, and Infinitive. Michael will use his first-hand client experience to help grow the vital client success efforts that support and nurture WorkReduce customers.
"WorkReduce is poised to grow fast over the next few years, and I want to be along for that ride. The company's simple core values to do good work and make things better resonate with me, and I am thankful for the opportunity to be part of such a passionate, diverse and energetic team," said Haight.
WorkReduce is a data-driven platform for marketing, staff augmentation and services. WorkReduce simplifies recruiting, screening, and managing the market's most proficient multi-sourced media talent. Our team. Your gain. Grow faster with WorkReduce.
