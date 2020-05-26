FOSTER CITY, Calif., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkSpan, the category leader in Ecosystem Cloud, announced today a record fiscal year close growing bookings in excess of 100% year over year. WorkSpan continues to demonstrate strong momentum in customer growth. Current customers now include three of the 10 largest tech companies in the world. WorkSpan's representative customers include Microsoft, Accenture, SAP, Dell, Cisco, Verizon, Ericsson, and VMware.
As a testament to WorkSpan's unique value proposition, several customers have spent seven-figure dollar amounts with the Company. Customers are gaining tremendous value from WorkSpan by digitizing their partner programs enabling them to engage with their partner ecosystem and grow revenue. WorkSpan's record growth is driven by both new customers as well as expansion in its existing customers.
"It's been gratifying to see the tremendous response from the market to the unique and extremely valuable WorkSpan Ecosystem Cloud offering," Mayank Bawa, CEO and Co-Founder of WorkSpan said, "The coronavirus crisis has accelerated the urgency for companies to digitize their partner programs so their teams can stay connected, continue to build trust with partners, and drive revenue while working from home."
"As a company we had very strong momentum as we closed the fiscal year," said Puneet Mittal, Chief Financial Officer. "We are building a business with strong fundamentals as demonstrated by our record growth across both new and existing customers."
About WorkSpan
WorkSpan is the Category Leader for Ecosystem Cloud. With Ecosystem Cloud, our customers are digitizing their partner programs enabling tight collaboration to grow revenue with their ecosystem partners across company, geographic, and physical boundaries. Join the WorkSpan network where partner program leaders scale their co-sell, OEM, channel, MDF, and partner-to-partner programs engaging with their ecosystem partners in a single, secure network to grow business together.
Contact: Chip Rodgers
VP, Marketing
chip@workspan.com