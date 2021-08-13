NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WorkStride, a leading provider of channel incentives and employee recognition solutions, and Lexmark International, a global leader in print hardware, service, solutions and security, were recognized as best in class in the Innovation and Technology category at the Incentive Marketing Association (IMA) Summit Awards.
The IMA Summit Awards were established in 2015 with the purpose of celebrating excellence across the Incentive, Reward and Recognition industry. Today, the Incentive Awards and the associated global awards events are recognized as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence. Judges are carefully selected, bringing a high level of expertise in their given sector, offering a level of independence that ensures only the best of the best secure the top accolade.
Winners were recognized at the awards ceremony in Fort Lauderdale, FL on August 10th.
WorkStride and Lexmark's entry, a compelling and robust incentives program, showcased how a leading provider of print, security and other imaging solutions motivated their partner ecosystem through the use of creativity and innovative technology. Tom Silk, WorkStride CEO, said, "We're pleased to stand with Lexmark as winners in the 2021 IMA Summit Awards, particularly in the Excellence in Innovation and Technology category. WorkStride prides itself in providing innovative technology that empower great brands like Lexmark to incentivize and motivate their partners in order to drive revenue across their indirect channels. A big shout out to the Lexmark team for their exemplary work."
Details about the IMA Summit Awards, along with the full list of winners are available at http://www.imasummitawards.com/2021/08/12/meet-the-2021-excellence-award-winners/
About WorkStride
WorkStride provides clients configurable incentive, recognition, and reward programs, through powerful software, strategic program design, and modern rewards experiences. The company provides best in class solutions to over 2 million end users worldwide across multiple industries. Our mission is to provide the most effective and results-driven programs, centered around client needs and positive behaviors that produce results and growth. Learn more about WorkStride at http://www.workstride.com.
About the IMA Summit Awards
The Incentive Awards are regarded as milestone events in the industry calendar, attended by the industry's key decision makers and figure heads, as well as key trade media. Our winners and sponsors are represented globally via our extensive marketing support. Incentive Awards Ltd is a dynamic and forward-thinking B2B events business, we know our industry communities inside out, our events are driven with a passion to see the amazing technology, great people and perfect programs receive the recognition they deserve. Learn more at http://www.imasummitawards.com.
