NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WorkStride, a leading provider of channel incentives and employee recognition solutions, was bestowed a bronze Stevie® Award in the Incentive, Rewards, or Recognition Provider of the Year category in the 15th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service last week.
The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.
Winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on April 14.
WorkStride's entry, a compelling and robust incentives program, showcased how a leading provider of printers and other imaging solutions motivated their partner ecosystem. Tom Silk, WorkStride CEO, said, "We feel honored to be a Bronze winner in the 2021 Stevie Awards, particularly in the Incentive, Rewards, or Recognition Provider of the Year category. We are dedicated to providing our customers world class solutions that empower OEMs and manufacturers to incentivize and motivate their partners, in order to drive revenue across their indirect channels."
"In the toughest working environment in memory for most organizations, 2021 Stevie Award winners still found ways to innovate, grow sales, please their customers, and secure new business," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "The judges have recognized and rewarded this, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on April 14."
Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.
About WorkStride
WorkStride provides clients configurable incentive, employee recognition, and reward programs, through powerful software, strategic program design, and modern rewards experiences. The company provides best in class solutions to over 2 million end users worldwide across multiple industries. Our mission is to provide the most effective and results-driven programs, centered around client needs and positive behaviors that produce results and growth. Learn more about WorkStride.
About The Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
