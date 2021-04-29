BELLVUE, Wash., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading corporate team building platform, Teamraderie, announced today that famous chess Grandmaster, Garry Kasparov, will share with corporate teams, live online, his perspective on disciplined thinking and the impact AI is having on the evolution of the human mind. The experience is available for booking today at Teamraderie.com.
Garry Kasparov is a former chess Grandmaster and current chairperson of the Human Rights Foundation. He holds the record for the longest reign as world No. 1 (more than 21 years), the most consecutive tournament victories (15), and the highest ever ranking. His storied matches against the IBM supercomputer Deep Blue put man vs machine on front pages around the world. Mr. Kasparov has authored fifteen books — including "Deep Thinking" and "How Life Imitates Chess" — and is a contributing writer to the Wall Street Journal. Mr. Kasparov helped create Netflex's The Queen's Gambit by developing authentic games for Beth to play.
Kasparov will reveal the strategic thinking and tactics that made him a world chess champion and how they can be applied to making better decisions as a team. Mr. Kasparov will share his perspective on how human thinking is evolving based on the use of computers and AI; he will ask your team to consider both pitfalls and opportunities that computer-aided thinking may create in your organization.
"Offering an interactive experience on Teamraderie is a unique opportunity to inspire teams to think more broadly about strategy and act tactically while synthesizing the broader impact technology has on human thinking." said Teamraderie Creator, Garry Kasparov.
"The experience we developed with Mr. Kasparov is based on research from Kellogg School of Management, and is designed to help teams expand openness to new ideas. Researchers found expanding group membership to include an outsider led the group to generate 30% more and better ideas, and particularly improved the creative output of the most tenured team members." said Steve Udelson, Co-Founder null [Steve Udelson __title__ null] of Teamraderie.
