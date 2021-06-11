NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the latest version release, BlueSky Medical Staffing Software has overhauled its user interface to achieve a more modern and accessible aesthetic. Taking into consideration the amount of time a software user will spend looking at the workforce management platform, this design improvement has lessened the impact of color vibrations, contrast issues, and device variables that impact rendering of the web-app platform. A cloud-based HCM software should take all of this into consideration and aim to be just as functional as aesthetically appealing.
Imagine a workforce management software that integrates with the world's #1 CRM. Imagine it is specifically built to address the complexities and compliance needs for nurse staffing, travel nurse placements, and per diem contracts. Now open your mind to the latest BlueSky Software feature, direct integration with your Salesforce CRM. This empowers software users to enhance their marketing automation capabilities and retain, engage, and entice their applicants and candidate pool. Foster loyalty and increase your speed to market even further with this latest feature.
Overcoming the necessary credentialing need of background checks, BlueSky has integrated with Guardian I-9 directly to process background screenings quicker than ever before. Bolstered by an additional drug screen and background check processor, PeopleG2, BlueSky Software clients have options other healthcare HCM platforms simply cannot offer.
"Customer success has been the driving factor behind all the software enhancements and additions here at BlueSky," founder and CEO Tim Teague explains. "We've spent years coaching health systems, hospitals, managed service providers, start up agencies and established industry leaders learn more from their data, consolidate processes, and automate the tedium in nurse staffing. It is that feedback and input that has made BlueSky Medical Staffing Software so powerful for contingent workforce management in healthcare."
Privately owned, locally operated, community founded, and driven by client success, BlueSky Software is a unique leader in the nurse staffing software industry. Vendor management software, scheduling, payroll, invoicing, time and attendance, credentialing and all other healthcare nurse staffing workflows become a refreshing breeze with BlueSky.
