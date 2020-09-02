DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Monetization Market by Component (Tools and Services), Data Type (Customer Data, Financial Data), Business Function, Deployment Type (On-Premises and Cloud), Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market is expected to grow from USD 2,297 million in 2020 to USD 6,134 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 21.7% during the forecast period. The increase in the volume of data generation and lower cost of data storage is expected to be one of the strongest factors for data monetization tools and services adoption across regions.
Cloud deployment model is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
In recent times, due to the increased adoption of data-driven decision-making and advanced analytics, organizations have started to adopt data monetization solutions. SMEs are majorly moving toward the adoption of the cloud deployment type, due to its major benefits such as lower costs, no requirement of manpower for hardware maintenance, faster and efficient results, and complete flexibility and scalability, which result in reduced Operational Expenditure (OPEX) and CAPEX.
Telecommunication industry vertical to hold the highest market share in 2020
The telecommunication industry vertical is experiencing increased data generation due to the advancements in technologies such as 3G and 4G. The introduction of 5G technology in the near future is expected to generate a large volume of data. It is a challenge for telecommunication providers to manage this data and retain the existing customers as well as enhance the customer experience.
North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period
The global data monetization market by region covers 5 major geographic regions, namely, North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period due to the presence of a large number of data monetization vendors and the increasing adoption of cloud-native technologies.
The focus of governments on adopting big data strategies to predict or identify business potential would drive the adoption of data monetization tools in North America. The US is one of the topmost countries in terms of the adoption of data monetization due to well-developed communication infrastructure, including 5G services. For instance, The US federal government has announced a USD 1.9 million grant to Digital Coaching International that will guide small businesses on technology adoption in businesses.
Research Coverage
The data monetization market revenue is primarily classified into revenues from tools and services. Tools revenue is associated with data monetization software and solutions. Further, services revenue is associated with integration and implementation, consulting, and support and maintenance. The market is also segmented on the basis of data type, business function, deployment type, organization size, industry vertical, and region.
The data monetization market comprises major solution providers. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the data monetization market with their company profiles, recent developments, COVID-19 developments, and key market strategies.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Introduction to COVID-19
1.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment
1.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment
1.4 Objectives of the Study
1.5 Market Definition
1.6 Market Scope
1.7 Currency Considered
1.8 Stakeholders
1.9 Summary of Changes
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Data Monetization Market
4.2 Market, by Organization Size, 2020 Vs 2025
4.3 Market, by Business Function, 2020 Vs 2025
4.4 Market Investment Scenario, 2020-2025
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increase in Volume of Data Generation and Lower Cost of Data Storage
5.2.1.2 Rapid Adoption of Advanced Analytics and Visualization
5.2.1.3 Increase in Use of External Data Sources
5.2.1.4 Growth in the Adoption of Data-Driven Decision-Making
5.2.1.5 Rise in Business Data Volume and Variety
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Varying Structure of Regulatory Policies
5.2.2.2 Lack of Organizational Capabilities and Cultural Barriers
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Need to Create Insights from a Pool of Data
5.2.3.2 Rising Adoption of AI for Data Processing
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Quality of Data Collected by Organizations for Monetization
5.2.4.2 Privacy and Security Concerns
5.2.4.3 Increase in Complexities in Data Structures
5.3 Industry Trends
5.3.1 Case Study Analysis
5.3.1.1 Case Study 1: Telecommunication
5.3.1.2 Case Study 2: Media and Entertainment
5.3.1.3 Case Study 3: Telecommunication
5.3.1.4 Case Study 4: Logistics/Transport
5.3.1.5 Case Study 5: Retail
5.3.1.6 Case Study 6: Energy
5.3.1.7 Case Study 7: Healthcare
5.3.1.8 Case Study 8: Manufacturing
5.3.1.9 Case Study 9: IT
5.4 Average Selling Price: Data Monetization Market
5.5 Value Chain Analysis
5.6 Ecosystem
5.7 Types of Data Monetization
5.7.1 Direct Data Monetization
5.7.2 Indirect Data Monetization
5.8 Data Monetization Technologies
5.8.1 Data as a Service
5.8.2 Insight as a Service
5.8.3 Analytics-Enabled Platform as a Service
5.8.4 Embedded Analytics
5.9 Impact of COVID-19 on Data Monetization Market
5.9.1 Cumulative Growth Analysis
5.10 Patent Analysis
6 Data Monetization Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Tools
6.3 Services
7 Data Monetization Market, by Data Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Customer Data
7.3 Product Data
7.4 Financial Data
7.5 Supplier Data
8 Data Monetization Market, by Business Function
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Sales and Marketing
8.3 Supply Chain Management
8.4 Operations
8.5 Finance
8.6 Others
9 Data Monetization Market, by Deployment Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Cloud
9.3 On-Premises
10 Data Monetization Market, by Organization Size
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
10.3 Large Enterprises
11 Data Monetization Market, by Industry Vertical
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
11.3 Telecommunication
11.4 Consumer Goods and Retail
11.5 Information Technology
11.6 Healthcare
11.7 Manufacturing
11.8 Media and Entertainment
11.9 Transportation and Logistics
11.10 Energy and Utilities
11.11 Others
12 Data Monetization Market, by Region
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.3 Europe
12.4 Asia-Pacific
12.5 Middle East and Africa
12.6 Latin America
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Evaluation Framework
13.2 Market Share Analysis
13.3 Market Ranking
13.4 Historical Revenue Analysis of Leading Players
13.5 Key Market Developments
13.5.1 New Product Launches, Product Enhancements, and Business Expansions
13.5.2 Merger and Acquisitions
13.5.3 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations
14 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles
14.1 Company Evaluation Matrix
14.1.1 Star
14.1.2 Emerging Leaders
14.1.3 Pervasive
14.2 Company Profiles
14.2.1 Microsoft
14.2.2 Salesforce
14.2.3 Oracle
14.2.4 SAP
14.2.5 SAS
14.2.6 Sisense
14.2.7 Tibco Software
14.2.8 IBM
14.2.9 Qlik
14.2.10 Domo
14.2.11 Accenture
14.2.12 Virtusa
14.2.13 Infosys
14.2.14 1010Data
14.2.15 Infor
14.2.16 Reltio
14.2.17 Paxata
14.2.18 Openwave Mobility
14.2.19 Netscout
14.2.20 Adastra
14.2.21 Optiva
14.2.22 Ness
14.2.23 Comviva
14.2.24 Thoughtspot
14.2.25 Looker
14.2.26 Information Builders
14.3 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix,2020
14.3.1 Progressive Companies
14.3.2 Responsive Companies
14.3.3 Dynamic Companies
14.3.4 Starting Blocks
14.4 Start-up/SME Profiles
14.4.1 Monetize
14.4.2 Elevondata
14.4.3 EMU Analytics
14.4.4 Narrative
