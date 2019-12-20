DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electromedical Devices Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this report is broad and covers various devices available in the electromedical equipment market and potential application sectors across various end users. The electromedical equipment market is broken down by device type. Revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2023 are given for each device and end user with estimated values derived from the revenue of manufacturers total revenues.
Surging development of modern diagnostic imaging devices along with rising demand for imaging in the diagnosis and monitoring of chronic diseases are contributing to growth in the global electromedical devices market.
A shift toward minimally invasive procedures and rising adoption of hybrid operating rooms are also providing traction for the market. Secondary factors such as frequent promotion of the increasing number of surgical procedures and high growth in patient care devices are also driving the global electromedical devices market.
Rising demand for imaging in the diagnosis and monitoring of chronic diseases is the main driver for the growth in the global electromedical devices market. Increased demand for medical imaging is noted due to its vast applications in cardiology and oncology. Heart valve replacement is the most common procedure in cardiology. Transcatheter aortic valve replacement is one minimally invasive heart valve replacement procedure.
Positioning the new heart valve is a serious concern for surgeons. Due to the importance of positioning, surgeons prefer 3-D angiography imaging software to view the anatomy during placement of heart valves. As the number of heart surgeries increases across the globe, the use of 3-D medical imaging and surgical platforms is expected to increase over the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.
Preference for minimally invasive procedures also calls for the adoption of electromedical devices. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, non-surgical procedures accounted for a 10% increase from 2015-2016. In 2015, the total number of non-surgical procedures were around 12 million, then 13.2 million in 2016.
The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional electromedical equipment market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global electromedical equipment market and current trends within the industry.
The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global electromedical equipment market.
The report includes:
- An overview of global electromedical equipment market
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Characterisation and quantification of electromedical equipment market based on device type, end user and region
- Coverage of strategies adopted by key players, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and innovations within electromedical equipment industry
- Information on regulatory framework, growth indicators and key decision supporting factors
- Company profiles of leading market participants within the industry, including Abbott, Boston Scientific Corp., Fujifilm Holding Corp., Ge Healthcare, Hitachi, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Siemens Healthcare and Zimmer Biomet
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Introduction
- Market Potential
- Regulatory Framework
- United States
- Europe
- India
- Australia
- China
- Industry Growth Drivers
- Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
- Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures
- Rising Geriatric Populations
- Increasing Healthcare Expenditures
- Technological Advancements
Chapter 4 Global Electromedical Equipment Market by Device Type
- Diagnostic Imaging Devices
- X-ray Devices
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
- Ultrasound
- Surgical Devices
Chapter 5 Global Electromedical Equipment Market by End User
- Clinics
- Hospitals
Chapter 6 Global Electromedical Equipment Market by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 7 Electromedical Equipment Industry Structure
- Raw Material Suppliers
- Quality
- Terms and Conditions
- Cost-Effective Components
- Electromedical Equipment Manufacturing Process
- Procurement of Raw Materials/Parts
- Testing of Procured Products
- Production of Remaining Parts/Raw Materials
- Assembling
- Product Testing
- Distributors
- End Users
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
- Collaborations, Partnerships and Alliances
- Product Launches
- Acquisitions and Expansions
- Awards, FDA Approvals, Licenses and Certifications
Chapter 9 Patent Analysis
- Japan Patent Analysis
- European Patent Analysis
- U.S. Patent Analysis
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Abbott
- B. Braun
- Baxter International Inc.
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- Canon Medical Systems
- Cardinal Health
- Esaote S.p.A.
- Fujifilm Holding Corp.
- GE Healthcare
- Hitachi
- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Medtronic
- Shciller Amercas Inc.
- Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics
- Shimadzu Corp.
- Siemens Healthcare
- Stryker Corp.
- Zimmer Biomet
