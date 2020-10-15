Science is key to solving global problems such as pandemics and climate change, but we need leaders who listen to science. Physics professor and Nobel Prize Laureate Kip Thorne, who chaired the international jury of the ESET Science Award, called for respect for science in his speech. The ESET Science Award is an ambitious project run by global cybersecurity company ESET, which recognizes the best scientists in Slovakia whose work makes a difference on a global scale.