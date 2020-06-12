DUBLIN, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Laptop Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global laptop market 2020-2024 is poised to grow by USD 7.52 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increasing demand for 2-in-1 laptops . In addition, increasing adoption of gaming laptops is anticipated to boost the growth of the global laptop market.
This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The global laptop market is segmented as below:
Type:
- Traditional Laptop
- 2-in-1 Laptop
Geographic Segmentation:
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
The report includes a detailed analysis of key vendors operating in the global laptop market, including Acer Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTek Computer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Micro-Star International Co. Ltd. and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd .
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type placement
- Traditional laptop - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- 2-in-1 laptop - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Acer Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- ASUSTek Computer Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- HP Inc.
- Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.
- Lenovo Group Ltd.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Micro-Star International Co. Ltd.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
