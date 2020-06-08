DUBLIN, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Managed Network Services Market by Type (Managed LAN, Managed Wi-Fi, Managed WAN, Managed Network Security, Managed VPN, and Network Monitoring), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMES), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), big data analytics, and virtualization technologies are helping organizations transform into digital businesses. However, several enterprises' networks are not built for the change as per the digital business requirements. As organizations progress to cloud and adopt new technologies, the way they architect and set up network infrastructure must change. Several organizations still prefer a hybrid approach to internet connectivity that adds endpoints based on project-specific needs. The managed network services market size is expected to grow from USD 52.7 billion in 2020 to USD 71.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.
Managed network services offer a systematic approach to manage an organization's network and security needs. Managed network services enable effective monitoring and reduce support time, enabling enterprises to prevent network downtime and hiccups. The key managed network services types include managed Local Area Network (LAN), managed Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi), managed Virtual Private Network (VPN), managed Wide Area Network (WAN), network monitoring, and managed network security. The adoption of managed network services is gaining acceptance globally, as it offers a reduction in operational as well as capital expenditure and helps manage network and security functions effectively. Managed network service providers address the needs and expectations of enterprises in-depth, with respect to their changing needs and requirements. Partnerships of enterprises with managed network service providers help the provider monitor and maintain the enterprise network 24*7, proactively handle fault alert notification, reduce the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), improve productivity, and maximize the network uptime, thus giving the enterprise opportunity to grow its businesses.
Key report benefits:
- It comprehensively segments the managed network services market and provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and its subsegments across different regions.
- It helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the market.
- It helps stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their positions in the market. The competitive landscape section includes a competitor ecosystem, new service developments, partnerships, and acquisitions.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Global Managed Network Services Market
4.2 Managed Network Services Market, by Type, 2020
4.3 Managed Network Services Market, by Organization Size, 2020
4.4 Managed Network Services Market, Market Share of Top Three Verticals and Regions, 2020
4.5 Market Investment Scenario
5 Market Overview and Market Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.3 Regulatory Landscape
5.4 Use Cases
5.5 Value Chain Analysis
6 Impact of Covid-19 on Managed Network Services Market
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Market Analysis
7 Managed Network Services Market, by Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Managed Lan
7.3 Managed Wi-Fi
7.4 Managed Vpn
7.5 Managed Wan
7.6 Network Monitoring
7.7 Managed Network Security
8 Managed Network Services Market, by Organization Size
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
8.3 Large Enterprises
9 Managed Network Services Market, by Vertical
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
9.3 Consumer Goods and Retail
9.4 Telecom
9.5 Information Technology
9.6 Manufacturing
9.7 Energy and Utilities
9.8 Education
9.9 Healthcare and Life Sciences
9.10 Media and Entertainment
10 Managed Network Services Market, by Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.6 Latin America
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping
11.3 Ranking of Key Players
11.4 Key Developments
11.5 Competitive Scenario
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Introduction (Business Overview, Services Offered, Recent Developments & SWOT Analysis)
12.2 IBM
12.3 Fujitsu
12.4 Cisco
12.5 Ericsson
12.6 Verizon
12.7 Comarch
12.8 Huawei
12.9 Bt Group
12.10 At&T
12.11 T-Systems
12.12 Orange Business Services
12.13 DXC Technology
12.14 NTT
12.15 Centurylink
12.16 Global Cloud Xchange
12.17 Tata Communications
12.18 Colt
12.19 Sify
12.20 Telstra
12.21 Sprint
12.22 GTT
12.23 Brennan It
12.24 Right-To-Win
