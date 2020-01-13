DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gas Sensors - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Gas Sensors Market accounted for $0.93 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $1.93 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.
Increasing industrial gas induced accidents, necessity to continually monitor and control the gases used as raw materials in various industries, and formulation and implementation of various health and safety regulations across the globe are the factors driving the market growth.
Moreover, growing efforts of private as well as public organizations to make people aware about air quality monitoring is providing opportunities for the market growth. However, huge consumption of time in developing novel gas sensors may hinder the market growth.
By Gas Type, the Oxygen (O2) segment is likely to have a huge demand during the forecast period. Oxygen indicators, analyzers, and monitors are generally utilized in automotive, smart cities, automation of buildings, food & beverages, and other industrial applications. Medical equipment is another application sector for oxygen sensors.
Based on geography, Asia-Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the extensive use of gas sensors in various industries.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Companies Profiled
- Asahi Kasei
- Figaro
- Honeywell Analytics
- Dynament
- Elichens
- Alphasense
- Amphenol
- MSA
- Breeze Technologies
- Bosch Sensortec
- Nissha
- AMS AG
- Membrapor AG
- Sensirion AG
- Danfoss
- IDT Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f7n65
