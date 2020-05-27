ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid canceled tours, World of Dance (WOD), the world's largest dance entertainment community with the #1 hit NBC primetime TV show, is launching a different kind of interactive experience with help from Kajabi, the industry-leading online business platform: an online dance fitness festival.
In a time where brand behaviors matter more than ever, "World of Dance," a hit TV show that has traditionally relied on live studio audiences and in-person events, has discovered an alternative — one that can be even more impactful by offering an inclusive experience globally to engage and delight their fans.
Setting off the Season 4 premiere of Jennifer Lopez's hit show "World of Dance," fans now have a new way to immerse themselves in hip hop and urban dance. Today, World of Dance is launching UnityFest 2020, a 6-week online summer dance program taught by the top dancers and U-Jam fitness instructors around the world. The $249 registration fee covers more than forty live classes, dance tutorials, weekly house parties, group coaching sessions, and more.
World of Dance executives are building on the momentum of the show's popularity with this new experiential online offering.
"That's the nature of dance—it's contagious. Fans want to do more than watch," World of Dance CEO and Executive Producer Matthew Everitt said. "And for the millions of dancers around the world who can't attend live classes right now, UnityFest is serving a huge demand."
To deliver the online experience, Everitt chose Kajabi, the all-in-one platform to package and sell online experiences, including courses, memberships, and so much more. Kajabi is creating a world where technology is no longer a barrier to building a successful business online. Kajabi users, which include solopreneurs, brick-and-mortar businesses, and multimillion-dollar companies, have collectively surpassed $1 billion in total revenue in the last 10 years.
"I think this could very well be the case of a first-mover," said Kajabi CMO Orlando Baeza, who predicts more brands will soon be creating original, interactive online experiences to cultivate more superfans.
"There are plenty of brands and businesses that could bring their business online, creating a new revenue stream in the process, and create or continue to foster community through individual offers, recurring revenue models, and much more — while still delivering a service their fanbase can appreciate," Baeza said.
According to Everitt, Kajabi was the best resource to launch the online experience because of the platform's robust capabilities and Kajabi's commitment to the entrepreneur community.
"We believe in partnership and community, and we felt from our early conversations with the Kajabi team that we found great partners in launching this initiative," Everitt said. "To support another company in our local Orange County business community was another huge plus."
World of Dance U-Jam is one of the fastest-growing dance fitness programs worldwide, now with over 1,500 instructors teaching the energetic, community-based classes online and in gym chains and dance studios everywhere.
For more details on World of Dance UnityFest, go to unity.worldofdancefitness.com.
About World of Dance
World of Dance is the most respected, preeminent dance brand on the planet. What began in 2008 as a single event is now a continent-spanning, tour de force of human spirit and sick dance moves, encompassing the #1 Network TV show on NBC with superstar judges Jennifer Lopez, NE-YO and Derek Hough, a #1 YouTube network, Online Magazine, two live global tours, and our new dance fitness program, U-Jam.
World of Dance U-Jam, the first format under the World of Dance Fitness umbrella, brings the talented choreography of World of Dance dancers and turns it into an addictive dance fitness format that will make you move, sweat, and smile. Combining the energy and grittiness of urban dance with fitness, World of Dance U-Jam trains student-minded instructors that build unity through community, both in and out of the GroupX room. While Jammin' to funky, adrenaline-based urban beats from around the world and getting down to easy-to-follow choreo, students immediately feel the love, support, and acceptance, like never before. The class environment is a hyped-up house party, where students can let go in a supportive environment. With U-Jam, anyone and everyone has the potential to dance and move... even if it's to their own beat. Dance is unifying and universal! U-Jam Nation puts the UNITY in community.
worldofdance.com
About Kajabi
Kajabi's industry-leading all-in-one platform makes it simple to create a successful business online. Since launching in 2010, Kajabi has empowered over 25,000 Kajabi users in 120 countries to serve 41 million students and make over $1.1 billion in sales. By putting all the pieces of a successful business in one convenient platform, Kajabi lets entrepreneurs, experts, and influencers get started and grow faster. As Kajabi Co-founder and CEO Kenny Rueter explains, "Kajabi helps serious business owners get unstuck and just keep going."
Kajabi.com