DUBLIN, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global RFID Readers Market 2020-2026 by Product Type, Frequency Band, Connector Type, Operating System, Application, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global RFID readers market is expected to reach $4,976 million by 2026, representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 9.7% with consideration of the COVID-19 impact.
This report is built on analysis of historical period 2015-2019 with 2019 as the base year and estimates/forecast covering 2020-2026. Highlighted with 83 tables and 80 figures, this 158-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global RFID readers market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global RFID readers market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Frequency Band, Connector Type, Operating System, Application, and Region.
Based on product type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 included in each section.
- Handheld RFID Readers
- Fixed/Wall Mounted RFID Readers
Based on frequency band, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 included in each section.
- Low Frequency
- High Frequency
- Ultra-high Frequency
Based on connector type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 included in each section.
- PC Interface
- Bluetooth
- Ethernet
- USB
- Wireless
Based on operating system, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 included in each section.
- Windows
- Android
- Media Access Control (MAC)
- Other Operating Systems
Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 included in each section.
- E-payments
- Identification and Security
- Asset Tracking
- Materials Handling and Logistics
- Military and Aerospace
- Other Applications
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
- RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt)
For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of major national markets by Product Type, Operating System, and Application over the study years (2015-2026) are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global RFID readers market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.
Key Players
- Alien Technology Corporation
- Bright Alliance Technology Limited
- CipherLab Co. Ltd.
- Daily RFID Co. Limited
- Datalogic S.p.A.
- Feig Electronics GmbH
- GAO RFID, Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Impinj, Inc.
- Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd.
- Nedap N.V.
- Technology Solutions UK Ltd. (TSL)
- ThinkMagic (Trimble)
- Xerox Corporation
- Zebra Technologies Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/64899q
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716