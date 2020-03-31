NAPA, Calif., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Last Bottle Wines, the online retailer known for its daily deals of up to 30-70% off retail on fine wines, believes the world needs wildly well-priced wine now more than ever. Its 2-day Marathon Madness wine sale, typically held 2-3 times per year, has become an obsession for wine drinkers since its founding in 2011.
"This marathon will be the most outrageous yet," said co-owner Cory Wagner. "I've been preparing for months and we've got some of the most compelling wines and incredible pricing our customers have ever seen for this one. Plus, a special 'Hour of Power,' as we call it, from 1-2pm on Thursday, April 2nd, will feature some very rare Burgundy, among other highly-coveted bottlings." The sale attracts thousands of customers across the country. Highlights from Last Bottle's Holiday Marathon in December 2019 include:
- 58,000 bottles sold over 48 hours (4,833 12-pack cases)
- 47,000+ users
- Least expensive wine sold: $9
- Most expensive: $3,000
- Over 136,000 unique sessions, averaging 16 minutes per session, totaling 2.175M minutes or an aggregate total of 4.15 years
- Over 29,000 orders with 700+ different wines offered over 2 days
"Our servers are ready," said co-owner Stefan Blicker, "and our customers have been asking for it, especially during this time of hunkering down at home. For two days we're offering uber-bargains on daily drinkers, Grand Cru Burgundy, Rosé, Pinot Noirs, California Chardonnays, Barolos, Napa Cabernet, Bordeaux and more – there's truly something for everyone."
$1 per order will be donated equally to the Napa Food Bank and Napa Valley Community Foundation, two organizations helping those in need, frontline health-care response teams and supporting Emergency Financial Assistance.
During the Marathon Madness sale, each time a wine sells out, a new wine appears, and the process repeats until there are no wines left. In addition to the steep markdowns, all orders placed during this sale include ground shipping (lower 48), regardless of quantity purchased. Wines sell out in minutes, or seconds even, so downloading a fast browser refresher is highly recommended. More information on the sale details can be found at www.lastbottlewines.com/marathon.
About Last Bottle Wines
Last Bottle Wines is a Napa-based daily purveyor of fine wines, offered at 30-70% off retail, one wine per day. Originally established in 2006 and located in Napa, CA, the team has cultivated relationships with wineries, importers, distributors and brokers around the globe to offer amazing wines to their customers. They taste over 40,000 wines per year to narrow down the approximately 2700 wines offered to customers per year. The company sells millions of bottles of wines to savvy wine consumers across the nation each year, and owns First Bottle Wines (www.firstbottlewines.com) and the recently-acquired Invino.com (www.invino.com).
