HOUSTON, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World Services Group (WSG) has launched a global COVID-19 Legal Task Force and Resource Center that provides the latest global legal news and analysis on the many conditions impacting businesses during this critical and changing time.
The COVID-19 Legal Task Force and Resource Center houses information and analysis on the implications the COVID-19 pandemic may cause as the world navigates this unprecedented situation. The information and analysis by top legal experts updates in real-time and tracks evolving developments issued by governments allowing professionals to monitor and prepare proactively for the impact on their businesses.
The site has been launched with the following sections but is continuing to add expert content and information daily becoming the go-to spot for global corporate impact.
- Expert COVID-19 Analysis and Information: Real-time updated legal information and analysis from top experts on regional government impact globally.
- WSG Global COVID-19 Task Force: A global list of local expert task forces working around the clock to analyze the legal impact on the industry due to the pandemic.
- Expert Global COVID-19 Webinars & Audio: A list of free, interactive viewing and listening opportunities offered by our experts addressing a variety of issues arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.
"WSG has developed the COVID-19 Legal Task Force and Resource Center to offer a powerful global resource of expert news and analysis of legal impacts for businesses and their clients across the globe. This center will be the go-to resource for proactive planning of what is to come for global corporate businesses during this pandemic. WSG was founded on the belief that the development of their proprietary platform would offer true digital ownership of information to be adapted at a moments notice making this the future of global law. Never before has the organizations' value been more true. By adapting our offering for firms and clients' global needs immediately during these uncertain times, WSG has proven to be the source for global firms that will withstand the future under any circumstance," stated J. Michael Bernard, Chairman of World Services Group (WSG).
For access to the website, click here
About World Services Group (WSG)
World Services Group is the globally recognized network for professionals and their clients to receive the highest quality, value and service from legal, investment banking and accounting services. WSG provides members the ability to create new business opportunities and relationships to better serve their clients. For additional information, visit https://www.worldservicesgroup.com/aboutus.asp.
Media Contact:
Carly Norausky
Marketing Director
World Services Group
713-650-0333
cnorausky@worldservicesgroup.com