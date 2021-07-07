CLEVELAND, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This is the third year Crain's Cleveland has published the Best Employers list in partnership with Best Companies Group. Their mission is to celebrate employers that foster a work-life balance while also considering employee retention and recognizing diversity initiatives. The list was compiled through a rigorous application process and verified through detailed descriptions of the employer's benefits, policies, and practices and extensive Employee Engagement & Satisfaction surveys. World Synergy was recognized for our diversity training, employee recognition platforms, remote work processes, and more.

"We pivoted to go full remote across the board in 2020," said Jodi Jenkins, Chief Experience Officer at World Synergy. "And we accomplished this through open communication, enhanced security, and by incorporating practices to promote a healthy company culture. We support each other and our teams, and that employee satisfaction trickles down to happy clients."

World Synergy's employee benefit structure has stayed competitive for decades by offering an array of benefits and practices for employees to succeed. This includes referral fees, 401(k), healthcare benefits and health savings accounts, competitive PTO, skills training, Crewhu utilization, individual development opportunities, and much more.

About World Synergy

World Synergy offers a unique and customized combination of Marketing, Applications, and Technology solutions. Created specifically for business owners and executives, World Synergy's proven Integrated Business Services Model helps clients reduce silos and inefficiencies to achieve scale, longevity, growth, and profitability while driving company alignment and revenues, and reducing business friction and costs.

About Crain's Cleveland & Best Companies Group

Crain's Cleveland Business is a distinguished source for news, analysis, commentary, and data essential for top executives and business owners. Best Companies Group is an independent workplace excellence research firm. They are committed to identifying and celebrating the area's best employers.

Media Contact

David Dragich, World Synergy, 4403494940, ddragich@worldsynergy.com

 

SOURCE World Synergy

