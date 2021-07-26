CLEVELAND, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the past 15 years, MSPs from around the globe have submitted applications to be included on this prestigious and definitive listing. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey examines organizational performance based on annual sales, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix, growth opportunities, innovation, technology solutions supported, and company and customer demographics.
Managed services providers that qualify for the list must pass a rigorous review conducted by the research team and editors of Channel Futures that rank applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency.
"We are very proud of our team for earning this tremendous honor," said Glenn Smith, CEO of World Synergy. "Our MSP team works diligently every day to serve our clients with the best practices and service possible. This is a great way to recognize our team and their accomplishments."
This year's list attracted a record number of applicants and was one of the most competitive in the survey's history. Winners are being recognized on the Channel Futures website and will be honored at a special ceremony at the MSP Summit held Nov. 1-2 in Las Vegas as part of the Channel Partners Conf. & Expo.
About the 2021 MSP 501
The 2021 MSP 501 list is based on confidential data collected and analyzed by the Channel Futures editorial and research teams. Data was collected online from March 1-May 24, 2021. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors. Since its inception, the MSP 501 has evolved from a competitive ranking into a vibrant group of innovators focused on high levels of customer satisfaction at small, medium, and large organizations in public and private sectors.
About World Synergy
World Synergy offers a unique and customized combination of Marketing, Applications, and Technology solutions. Created specifically for business owners and executives, World Synergy's proven Integrated Business Services Model helps clients integrate data, streamline processes, and reduce inefficiencies to achieve scale, longevity, and profitability while driving company alignment and revenues, and reducing business friction and costs. To learn more, visit worldsynergy.com
