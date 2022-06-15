Drew Binsky, a travel vlogger who has been to all 197 countries, launches a video NFT project on the Momento NFT social platform and they partner up for a special giveaway where one lucky adventure seeker will get the once-in-a-lifetime chance to travel with Drew
NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drew Binsky, a famous world travel vlogger and social media personality with a fanbase of over 9.5million travel enthusiasts, is the latest content creator to join Momento NFT, a direct-to-fan NFT social network to launch a video NFT based on his travel experiences to deepen his connection with his followers.
Collectors of the Drew Binsky NFT exclusively available on the Momento NFT app will be invited to participate in a group livestream discussion led by Drew. This partnership and launch with Momento NFT signify Drew's commitment to providing value to his community and engaging with his audience in new ways.
Momento NFT is a mobile-first social network that provides a consolidated platform for influencers, athletes, and celebrities to create, own, control, and monetize their content. It is a seamless experience to mint exclusive content as a creator and a simple process to collect NFT content as a fan.
Drew Binsky and Momento NFT are also partnering up on a special giveaway where one lucky winner will receive a round-trip flight ticket to meet with Drew and be featured in one of Drew's upcoming travel videos.
To enter the giveaway, you must do the following.
- Download the Momento NFT app: iOS and Android
- Join the Momento NFT Discord server: Join Our Discord
The winner of the giveaway will be announced on the Momento NFT Discord server on June 22nd or 23rd. Details of the actual trip will be determined after the winner is announced.
"We are so excited for the winner to travel with Drew and we're thrilled to be supporting amazing content creators like Drew and empowering them to engage their fans in new ways," said Nelson Sarco, CMO of Momento NFT.
During a recent trip to Belize, Drew Binsky met with the Prime Minister Johnny Briceño to discuss crypto and you can watch the full interview video here. In addition to the NFT drop on Momento NFT – Binsky is also launching a unique NFT travel collection featuring 420 NFTs called Travel Tokens.
To learn more about Momento NFT, visit https://momentonft.com/
About Momento NFT
Led by CEO Julian Rodriguez, CTO Sudesh Banskota, and CMO Nelson Sarco, Momento NFT is a direct-to-fan social NFT App that allows fans to own viral moments from their favorite creators and unlock perks like meet & greets, autographed merchandise, and more. Be among the first to create or own your own NFT moment by downloading the app here: https://www.momentonft.com
