Two groups featuring members of The B-52s, Public Enemy, Tesla and Chic will debut new songs during the 90+ minute benefit concert event; Nogu Svelo! and Bonde expand the event's international representation to six countries
NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- World Unite for Ukraine™, a global grassroots movement uniting millions of people around the world to support Ukrainians and ease the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, today announced four additions to its lineup of performers for its benefit concert event on June 16, 2022. Anti War Machine and Resonant Alien, two groups featuring members of The B-52s, Public Enemy, Tesla and Chic, will debut new songs during the virtual, streaming, 90+ minute benefit concert event for displaced Ukrainians. Russia's Nogu Svelo! and Sweden's Sofi Bonde will also perform, expanding the event's international representation to six countries.
To be streamed to 25+ countries, World Unite for Ukraine will feature music by Pink Floyd, AJR, Pat McGee Band and Crash Test Dummies, among others, as well as appearances by American actors Liev Schreiber and Pej Vahdat. Top artists, actors and celebrities will also participate with messages of support and inspiration, along with powerful stories from Ukraine that will highlight the country's history, culture and the devastating impact the war has had on Ukraine and its people. World Unite for Ukraine's goal is to raise US$10M to ease the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine through the U.S.-Ukraine Foundation (USUF) and its direct action network, BlueCheck.
Additions to the concert event's lineup are:
- Anti War Machine: Lead vocalist of The B-52s Fred Schneider, bassist Brian Hardgroove from Public Enemy and singer-songwriter Rob Moore, who is an Iraq War veteran, have recorded The Beatles song, "We Can Work It Out," for Moore's upcoming debut record. The trio produced a special lyric video for the song and will release it during the World Unite for Ukraine concert event in support of the people of Ukraine. This is a special project called Anti War Machine.
- Resonant Alien: Hardgroove also teamed up with drummer Troy Luccketta from Tesla and vocalist and keyboardist Selan from Chic to compose a song called, "United We Stand," for World Unite For Ukraine's virtual concert. This is a special project called Resonant Alien.
- Nogu Svelo!: A Russian rock band from Moscow.
- Sofi Bonde: A singer-songwriter from Sweden.
Previously announced participating artists include:
- Pink Floyd
- AJR
- Pat McGee Band
- Crash Test Dummies
- Janina Pedan
- Nastia Kamenskykh
- Ruslana
- Jamala
- Michelle Andrade
- DOROFEEVA
- POSITIFF
- ROXOLANA
- Pianoboy
Additional artists will be announced in the coming weeks.
World Unite for Ukraine is being produced by veteran concert event producer Simon Kinney, who is donating his time and expertise. Kinney's event credits include the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Opening and Closing Ceremonies and tour productions for major international artists including Taylor Swift, Maroon 5 and P!nk.
The event's charity partner, USUF, is a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization working on the ground in Ukraine since 1991. USUF supports the development of democracy, a free-market economy and human rights in Ukraine while strengthening the bonds between America and Ukraine. Donations to World Unite for Ukraine's campaign can be made before, during or after the concert event.
The event stream will begin on streaming platform Mandolin at 8 p.m. ET on June 16, 2022. It will also be available on-demand for seven days after the event premiere. Viewers can access the stream by visiting the Mandolin event page and choosing from several donation tiers to secure their ticket. Before the event, donors can also give through the active GoFundMe campaign and receive an access code to watch the stream. Organizers' suggested donation is $30 per viewer.
To access the stream and purchase tickets, visit https://boxoffice.mandolin.com/products/world-unite-for-ukraine. All ticket sales are tax-deductible donations to the US-Ukraine Foundation.
About World Unite for Ukraine
World Unite for Ukraine™ is a global grassroots movement that is uniting millions of people around the world to support Ukrainians and ease the humanitarian crisis caused by the war in Ukraine. On June 16, 2022, World Unite for Ukraine is presenting a virtual 90+ minute concert event streamed to 25+ countries that will feature top international artists, actors and celebrities from the U.S., Ukraine and other countries across the globe. With a goal of raising US$10M, World Unite for Ukraine is raising funds on behalf of its nonprofit partner, the U.S.-Ukraine Foundation. Founded by two immigrants from the former Soviet Union, World Unite for Ukraine is supported by a team of more than 100 volunteers around the world. For more information, to donate and to learn how to view the event, visit https://www.worlduniteforukraine.com/ and follow on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.
Media Contact
Michael Tebo, Gabriel Marketing Group (for World Unite for Ukraine), 571-835-8775, michaelt@gabrielmarketing.com
SOURCE Gabriel Marketing Group (for World Unite for Ukraine)