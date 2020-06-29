SAN MATEO, Calif., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When crises occur, humanitarian aid agencies such as World Vision are at the center of the response and must be able to mobilize quickly to provide supplies and relief around the world. The magnitude of the COVID-19 pandemic has created a new level of urgency, and with the support of Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP), World Vision is sourcing and delivering sanitation and protective supplies to the world's most vulnerable children.
World Vision has been providing relief after natural disasters and other states of emergency for nearly 70 years. From the beginning of COVID-19, World Vision's goal was to limit the spread of the virus, strengthen health systems and workers, and support the most vulnerable communities, especially children. As COVID-19 cases grew, the criticality of getting resources to the places most in need became even more important for World Vision, and Coupa's Business Spend Management (BSM) platform enabled a more nimble response.
"The pace and nature of COVID-19 meant our teams around the world had to adapt quickly to a rapidly changing crisis," said Norbert Hsu, World Vision's Partnership Leader for Global Impact. "From the outset, Coupa made it possible to easily and efficiently track purchase orders and help ensure resources trusted to us by our donors were maximized to have the most impact on vulnerable children and communities."
One year before the onset of COVID-19, in order to gain visibility into its spend and be better positioned to respond quickly and effectively to the next crisis:
- World Vision restructured its organization around a centralized procurement process using the Coupa BSM Platform.
- Thus enabling the organization to rapidly source supplies in bulk and distribute them among its warehouses globally.
- In addition, offering visibility into how much personal protective equipment (PPE) and other critical supplies were on hand and where, so items could be delivered swiftly to the people most in need.
"We are grateful for the work World Vision is doing and humbled to be able to support its relief efforts," said Steve Winter, chief revenue officer at Coupa. "We always want Coupa to help organizations be more agile in their spend management processes, and in this case, truly every second that supplies arrive earlier makes a difference to those in need."
To learn more about the Coupa BSM Platform, visit https://www.coupa.com/.
