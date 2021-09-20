BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WorldCell Solutions LLC., the company that is democratizing high-speed broadband wireless connectivity for everyone, announced today the acquisition of infrastructure, assets and talent from NewCore Wireless. The transaction is effective immediately and extends the current capabilities of WorldCell Solutions in the rural carrier and Enterprise Private Network sectors, including both fixed and mobile wireless broadband connectivity.
"We believe that connectivity has the power to transform. We are excited to bring the technology assets, infrastructure and talented personnel of NewCore Wireless to WorldCell to make this vision possible," said Greg Buckman, President of WorldCell Solutions. "The NewCore team created an impressive reputation for delivering innovative solutions to the expanding connectivity needs of its subscribers. We look forward to continuing to service the existing NewCore Wireless customer base, while integrating the competencies of our respective network design and engineering teams."
Albert Kangas, previously of NewCore Wireless and now COO of WorldCell Solutions, commented "The world class engineering team at WorldCell Solutions will provide our partners with an even greater level of support and expertise in terms of network design, deployment and management. We've already begun to expand our network operation center in St. Cloud, Minnesota to integrate the WorldCell core network."
Together, the combined company will make affordable, high-speed connectivity and services available to remote, rural, and underserved individuals and communities, everywhere.
WorldCell Solutions LLC is a mobile network operator and enabler specializing in the enhancement and security of enterprise and carrier wireless networks. Now one with NewCore Wireless, WorldCell is a leading provider of private LTE and CBRS services through secure private network design, installation and sustainability. The company operates with a mission to democratize access to high-speed broadband and is committed to delivering broadband access to Native American tribal lands, rural carriers and anywhere access in needed. Headquartered in Bethesda, Md., WorldCell began serving enterprises and U.S. government in 1996, and maintaining connected wireless services to more than 170 countries through over 400 roaming partners. Learn more at worldcell.com.
