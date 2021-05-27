DUBLIN, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Chatbots Market by Application, End-User, Component, Deployment Model, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The growing number of patient populations worldwide, increasing adoption of mobility solutions in healthcare settings, and growing demand for virtual health assistance are crucial factors contributing to the development of the market. Moreover, the emergence of cloud-based architecture and chatbots' introduction based on social media platforms shall offer lucrative opportunities for the healthcare chatbots market development.
Issues about data privacy, lack of professionals, and lack of awareness are posing some challenges in the market to experience some impediment in the development. Improved internet connectivity and the growing acceptance of mobile platforms have played an essential role in the easy combination of chatbots in healthcare systems. The Healthcare Chatbots Market is predicted to grow at the rate of 22.36% CAGR by 2026.
Healthcare Chatbots Market based on Application:
- Appointment Scheduling & Medical Guidance
- Symptom Checking & Medication Assistance
Healthcare Chatbots Market based on End User:
- Insurance Companies
- Patients
- Healthcare Providers
- Other End Users
Healthcare Chatbots Market based on Deployment Model:
- Cloud-based Model
- On-premise Model
Healthcare Chatbots Market based on Component
- Services
- Software
Healthcare Chatbots Market based on Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
In the market based on components, the healthcare chatbots market is divided into software and services. The software segment has been valued to have a major share in 2018 compared to the services segment. Improved technological features in chatbot software, like cloud-based deployment, Application Programming Interface (API), Natural Language Processing, multilingual capabilities, interference engine, mobile platform compatibility, and single point of search are boosting the development of the software segment.
Based on deployment mode, the overall healthcare chatbots market is generally segmented into two main segments: on-premise and cloud-based. An on-premise solution is the most preferred way to deploy chatbots among healthcare providers and players. This type of deployment includes purpose-built software installed in mobile, laptops, tablets, and PCs.
The global healthcare chatbots' application segment is bifurcated into symptom checking, medication assistance & guidance, coverage & claims management, and appointment management.
The healthcare chatbots market covers trends and opportunities across the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa in terms of geography. Europe accounted for the major stake of the market in 2017 due to technological awareness and virtual assistants' adoption. But the Americas region is expected to display a robust development rate due to investments in artificial intelligence and technological development.
The Healthcare Chatbots Market is providing with the few notable companies of the market, such as Your.MD, HealthTap, Inc, Sensely, Inc, Buoy Health, Inc, Infermedica, Babylon Healthcare Service Limited, Baidu, Inc, Ada Digital Health Ltd, PACT Care BV, Woebot Labs, Inc, and GYANT.Com, Inc.
- The report provides the overall analysis of the market present trends, challenges, and other factors influencing the market growth.
- Research gives the information of every segmentation of the market and the challenges and opportunities of the market.
- The report describes the major market players' profiles and innovations in rendering the services to the end-users.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Industry Outlook
2.1. Industry Overview
2.2. Industry Trends
3. Market Snapshot
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Market Outlook
3.2.1. Porter Five Forces
3.3. Related Markets
4. Market characteristics
4.1. Market Overview
4.2. Market Segmentation
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Drivers
4.3.2. Restraints
4.3.3. Opportunities
4.4. DRO - Impact Analysis
5. Application: Market Size & Analysis
5.1. Overview
5.2. Appointment Scheduling & Medical Guidance
5.3. Symptom Checking & Medication Assistance
6. End-User: Market Size & Analysis
6.1. Overview
6.2. Insurance Companies
6.3. Patients
6.4. Healthcare Providers
6.5. Other End Users
7. Deployment Mode: Market Size & Analysis
7.1. Overview
7.2. Cloud-based Model
7.3. On-premise Model
8. Component: Market Size & Analysis
8.1. Overview
8.2. Services
8.3. Software
9. Geography: Market Size & Analysis
9.1. Overview
9.2. North America
9.3. Europe
9.4. Asia Pacific
9.5. Rest of the World
10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis
10.2. Market Developments
10.2.1. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships
10.2.2. Product Launches and execution
11. Vendor Profiles
11.1. Sensely, Inc.
11.1.1. Overview
11.1.2. Financial Overview
11.1.3. Product offerings
11.1.4. Developments
11.1.5. Business Strategy
11.2. Your.MD Limited
11.2.1. Overview
11.2.2. Financial Overview
11.2.3. Product offerings
11.2.4. Developments
11.2.5. Business Strategy
11.3. Buoy Health, Inc.
11.3.1. Overview
11.3.2. Financial Overview
11.3.3. Product offerings
11.3.4. Developments
11.3.5. Business Strategy
11.4. Infermedica
11.4.1. Overview
11.4.2. Financial Overview
11.4.3. Product offerings
11.4.4. Developments
11.4.5. Business Strategy
11.5. PACT Care BV
11.5.1. Overview
11.5.2. Financial Overview
11.5.3. Product offerings
11.5.4. Developments
11.5.5. Business Strategy
11.6. HealthTap, Inc.
11.6.1. Overview
11.6.2. Financial Overview
11.6.3. Product offerings
11.6.4. Developments
11.6.5. Business Strategy
11.7. Babylon Health
11.7.1. Overview
11.7.2. Financial Overview
11.7.3. Product offerings
11.7.4. Developments
11.7.5. Business Strategy
11.8. Ada Health GmbH
11.8.1. Overview
11.8.2. Financial Overview
11.8.3. Product offerings
11.8.4. Developments
11.8.5. Business Strategy
11.9. Woebot Labs, Inc.
11.9.1. Overview
11.9.2. Financial Overview
11.9.3. Product offerings
11.9.4. Developments
11.9.5. Business Strategy
11.10. COM, Inc.
11.10.1. Overview
11.10.2. Financial Overview
11.10.3. Product offerings
11.10.4. Developments
11.10.5. Business Strategy
12. Companies to Watch
12.1. GYANT.Com, Inc.
12.1.1. Overview
12.1.2. Products & Services
12.1.3. Business Strategy
13. Analyst Opinion
14. Annexure
14.1. Report Scope
14.2. Market Definitions
14.3. Research Methodology
14.3.1. Data Collation and In-house Estimation
14.3.2. Market Triangulation
14.3.3. Forecasting
14.4. Report Assumptions
14.5. Declarations
14.6. Stakeholders
14.7. Abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ra6kai
