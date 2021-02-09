TAICHUNG CITY, Taiwan, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vision Plus and Rio Plus, the world's first water-propelled eye massagers launching on Indiegogo today, help reduce eye strain, stress and discomfort.
Long periods of screen-time, an abundance of streaming services and general stress seem to be a part of everyday life. Vision Plus and Rio Plus help relax the eyes, relieve discomfort, and promote better sleep and overall wellness by offering both cool and warm water-propelled eye massages.
These water-propelled eye massagers are more moisturizing, soothing and gentler on the skin than air-powered or infrared eye massagers. Rio Plus provides heated water-propelled eye massages and spots a lighter design with more travel-friendly features. Vision Plus offers 28 total modes, maximizing the benefits of both cool and warm compresses, to rejuvenate the eyes. Warm compresses reach up to 113℉ to help soothe sore eyes, eye fatigue, and eye strain. The cool compresses can be adjusted down to 64℉ to help relieve red, itchy or swollen eyes. Vision Plus and Rio Plus are both ergonomically designed to comfortably fit the face without irritating the skin.
About 80 percent of American adults report using digital devices like computers, tablets and smartphones for more than two hours per day, and more than half of those adults report experiencing symptoms of digital eye strain. Many people also battle stress, lack of sleep and seasonal allergies that negatively impact their eyes with blurred vision, itchiness, eye twitching and dark circles, among other symptoms.
"Our eyes take on an incredible amount of stress and strain from numerous factors every day, sometimes we don't even realize it," said Eric Chu, Founder and CEO of Aurai. "I'm excited for the world to enjoy the ultimate experience of relaxation and rejuvenation for their eyes with Vision Plus and Rio Plus."
From sitting under artificial lights, using devices that give off blue light, to the overall general stress of our daily lives, people will benefit from a device that will help soothe and relax their eyes by reducing strain and discomfort. To pre-order Vision Plus or Rio Plus, visit http://www.go2.fund/vision.
About Aurai
Aurai is a Taiwan-based company formed by a team of creative talents and experienced members from industrial design, mechanical engineering, program management, marketing and sales. The team developed the world's first water-propelled eye massager with a cool and warm compress. Through the development of ideas, concepts and patents, the team has gained solid know-how on water-propelled massage technologies and is passionate to bring more great products with the aim to offer "The Ease of a Better Life" to the world. For more information visit, http://www.i-aurai.com/index.aspx.
