DUBLIN, July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Animation Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global 3D animation software market is currently witnessing strong growth. The 3D animation software refers to computer-generated imagery (CGI) application that is used for visualizing, developing and modifying static and dynamic 3D images and animations. The software integrates video footage and artificial images to create realistic objects and scenes through various technologies, such as visual effects (VFX), 3D modeling, motion graphics and 3D rendering.
The software consists of customizable characters, libraries of animations, automatic lip-syncing and pre-defined sets. It is widely used for developing creative effects in brand advertisements and product promotions, visualization of scientific, product and system information, and visual analytics. It finds extensive applications across various industries, including media & entertainment, architecture, healthcare and life sciences.
The emerging trend of virtual reality (VR) and artificial intelligence (AI), along with the increasing demand for 3D mobile applications and games, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. In line with this, there is widespread adoption of animation software and stereoscopic 3D gaming platforms to create visually enhanced and immersive animations, along with life-like characters and scenarios, which is contributing to the market growth.
Furthermore, various technological advancements and increasing utilization of the animation software for educational and academic applications are also providing a boost to the market growth. Educational content and e-learning platform developers are incorporating 3D animated videos in their curriculum to create an effective and engaging learning environment. Additionally, increasing utilization of this software for 3D mapping and laser screening for geospatial, geological, geophysical and mining applications is projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to register a CAGR of around 12% during 2020-2025.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
- How has the global 3D animation software market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the service?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global 3D animation software market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Adobe Systems Inc., Autodesk Inc., Autodessys Inc., Corel Corporation, Maxon Computer, Newtek Inc., Nvidia Corporation, Pixologic Inc., Sidefx Software, The Foundry Visionmongers Ltd., Toon Boom Animation Inc., Trimble Navigation Ltd., Zco Corporation, etc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global 3D Animation Software Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Technology
6.1 3D Modeling
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Motion Graphics
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 3D Rendering
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Visual Effects (VFX)
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Others
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Service
7.1 Consulting
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Support and Maintenance
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Integration and Deployment
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Education and Training
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Deployment
8.1 On-Premises
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Cloud-based
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Verticals
9.1 Media and Entertainment
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Construction and Architecture
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Healthcare and Lifesciences
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Manufacturing
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Education and Research
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Others
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.1.2 Market Forecast
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.2.1 Market Trends
10.1.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.2.1 China
10.2.1.1 Market Trends
10.2.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2.2 Japan
10.2.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2.3 India
10.2.3.1 Market Trends
10.2.3.2 Market Forecast
10.2.4 South Korea
10.2.4.1 Market Trends
10.2.4.2 Market Forecast
10.2.5 Australia
10.2.5.1 Market Trends
10.2.5.2 Market Forecast
10.2.6 Indonesia
10.2.6.1 Market Trends
10.2.6.2 Market Forecast
10.2.7 Others
10.2.7.1 Market Trends
10.2.7.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Market Trends
10.3.1.2 Market Forecast
10.3.2 France
10.3.2.1 Market Trends
10.3.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3.3 United Kingdom
10.3.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.3.2 Market Forecast
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.4.1 Market Trends
10.3.4.2 Market Forecast
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.5.1 Market Trends
10.3.5.2 Market Forecast
10.3.6 Russia
10.3.6.1 Market Trends
10.3.6.2 Market Forecast
10.3.7 Others
10.3.7.1 Market Trends
10.3.7.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.1.1 Market Trends
10.4.1.2 Market Forecast
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.2.1 Market Trends
10.4.2.2 Market Forecast
10.4.3 Others
10.4.3.1 Market Trends
10.4.3.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
10.5.3 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Indicators
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Adobe Systems Inc.
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2 Autodesk Inc.
15.3.3 Autodessys Inc.
15.3.4 Corel Corporation
15.3.5 Maxon Computer
15.3.6 Newtek Inc.
15.3.7 Nvidia Corporation
15.3.8 Pixologic Inc.
15.3.9 Sidefx Software
15.3.10 The Foundry Visionmongers Ltd.
15.3.11 Toon Boom Animation Inc.
15.3.12 Trimble Navigation Ltd.
15.3.13 Zco Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/grage7
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716