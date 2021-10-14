DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Airport Information Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global airport information systems market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. An airport information system (AIS) refers to a collection of various technological solutions that are majorly used for displaying flight information to passengers at the airports. It uses electronic or mechanical television screens that are located around the terminal, while the virtual versions of the systems are displayed on the website of the airports. AIS includes the airport operation control center (AOCC) that is responsible for cargo handling, flight dispatch, maintenance management and crew management, along with the departure control system (DCS) that is responsible for passenger check-in and boarding, weather monitoring and flight information display.
Significant growth in the aviation industry is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the integration of AIS with various advanced technologies, such as near-field communications, video analytics, geolocation, thermal sensors and 3D face recognition, at airport terminals across the globe, is also providing a boost to the market growth. Authorities are employing these solutions to streamline operations and enhance the overall experience of the passengers.
Additionally, the widespread adoption of baggage handling systems is acting as another growth-inducing factor. For instance, various airlines are introducing innovative baggage tag devices that are attached to the luggage for assisting in tracking and handling operations at the airport. Other factors, including the rising demand for self-service and automated processes, along with increasing investments to improve the existing infrastructure at the airports, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global airport information systems market to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2026.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Advantech Co. Ltd., Airport Information Systems, Amadeus IT Group, CGI Inc., Damarel Systems International Limited, Exelis Inc., IBM Corporation, Ikusi, Indra Sistemas, Inform GmbH, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, RESA, Rockwell Collins, Siemens AG, SITA, TAV Technologies, Thales Group, Ultra Electronics, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global airport information systems market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global airport information systems industry?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global airport information systems industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the system?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the airport?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the cost?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global airport information systems market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Airport Information Systems Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Terminal Side
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Air Side
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by System
7.1 Airport Operation Control Center
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Departure Control System
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Airport
8.1 Class A Airports
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Class B Airports
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Class C Airports
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by End-Use
9.1 Passenger Systems
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Non-Passenger Systems
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Cost
10.1 Operating Cost
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Procurement Cost
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Integration Cost
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Application
11.1 Finance & Operations
11.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Maintenance
11.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Ground Handling
11.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.2 Market Forecast
11.4 Security
11.4.1 Market Trends
11.4.2 Market Forecast
11.5 Others
11.5.1 Market Trends
11.5.2 Market Forecast
12 Market Breakup by Region
13 SWOT Analysis
14 Value Chain Analysis
15 Porters Five Forces Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Advantech Co. Ltd.
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.1.3 Financials
16.3.2 Airport Information Systems
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2.3 Financials
16.3.3 Amadeus IT Group
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.3.3 Financials
16.3.4 CGI Inc.
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5 Damarel Systems International Limited
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6 Exelis Inc.
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.7 IBM Corporation
16.3.7.1 Company Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.7.3 Financials
16.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.8 Ikusi
16.3.8.1 Company Overview
16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8.3 Financials
16.3.9 Indra Sistemas
16.3.9.1 Company Overview
16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9.3 Financials
16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.10 Inform GmbH
16.3.10.1 Company Overview
16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.11 Lockheed Martin
16.3.11.1 Company Overview
16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.11.3 Financials
16.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.12 Northrop Grumman
16.3.12.1 Company Overview
16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.12.3 Financials
16.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.13 RESA
16.3.13.1 Company Overview
16.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.14 Rockwell Collins
16.3.14.1 Company Overview
16.3.14.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.15 Siemens AG
16.3.15.1 Company Overview
16.3.15.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.15.3 Financials
16.3.15.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.16 SITA
16.3.16.1 Company Overview
16.3.16.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.17 TAV Technologies
16.3.17.1 Company Overview
16.3.17.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.18 Thales Group
16.3.18.1 Company Overview
16.3.18.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.19 Ultra Electronics
16.3.19.1 Company Overview
16.3.19.2 Product Portfolio
