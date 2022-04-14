DUBLIN, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence in Digital Genome Market, by Offering, by Technology, by Functionality, by Application, by End User, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Digital genome is a comprehensive digital set of genetic material that occurs in a cell or an organism. It is a simpler way to gather information concerning chronic diseases and utilized by experts to get a nearer look of genetic disorders. A digital genome acts as a supporter that facilitates instant access to trait sequences to resolve unending custom queries.
In genomics artificial intelligence focuses on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the development of computer systems that can perform tasks such as mapping genomes. Artificial intelligence and machine learning methods are currently been used to overcome various problems faced by genomics such as annotating genomic sequence elements, identifying splice sites, promoters, enhancers, and positioned nucleosomes.
Factors such as key players in the market are focusing on growth strategies such as development in AI tools and collaborations which is expected to drive the growth of the global artificial intelligence in digital genome market over forecast period.
For instance, in May 2020, NVIDIA, a U.S. based multinational technology company, had developed new artificial intelligence and genomic sequencing capabilities to help researchers track and treat COVID-19. Moreover, in September 2019, Novartis, an American Swiss multinational pharmaceutical corporation and Microsoft, a U.S. based multinational technology corporation, announced a multiyear alliance which will leverage data & artificial intelligence (AI) to transform how medicines are discovered, developed, and commercialized.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides in-depth analysis of the global artificial intelligence in digital genome market, and provides market size (US$ Mn) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global artificial intelligence in digital genome market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include NVIDIA Corporation, IBM, Microsoft, Fabric Genomics Inc., Verge Genomics, MolecularMatch Inc., SOPHiA GENETICS, PrecisionLife Ltd, BenevolentAI, and Deep Genomics from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global artificial intelligence in digital genome market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global artificial intelligence in digital genome market
