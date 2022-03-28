DUBLIN, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Aftermarket Telematics Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the automotive aftermarket telematics market and it is poised to grow by $36.07 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 24.59% during the forecast period.
The report on the automotive aftermarket telematics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in in-vehicle communication options and increasing dependence on telematics for automotive services.
The automotive aftermarket telematics market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.
The automotive aftermarket telematics market is segmented as below:
By Application
- Passenger cars
- Commercial vehicles
By Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
This study identifies the regulatory mandates leading to wider adoption as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive aftermarket telematics market growth during the next few years.
The report on automotive aftermarket telematics market covers the following areas:
- Automotive aftermarket telematics market sizing
- Automotive aftermarket telematics market forecast
- Automotive aftermarket telematics market industry analysis
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Application
6. Customer landscape
- Overview
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
9. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
10. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Arvento Mobile Systems
- AT and T Inc.
- Auto-Wares Group Inc.
- Geotab Inc.
- Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.
- Intel Corp.
- Novotech Technologies Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Verizon Communications Inc.
- Vodafone Group Plc
11. Appendix
