DUBLIN, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Surround View Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive surround view systems market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Automotive surround view systems refer to intelligent camera systems which provide a complete 360 view of the vehicle on an LCD screen that is placed on the dashboard. These systems play an important role in assisting the driver during parking and maneuvering the vehicle. They also offer other benefits such as enabling the driver to get a sharp view on all sides; removing the blind spots; lowering distractions of the driver and improving traffic safety. Over the years, these systems have evolved from low-resolution to high-resolution cameras, providing real-time bird's-eye view of the vehicle and its surroundings. These advantages have significantly contributed to the installation of these systems in modern automobiles. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global automotive surround view systems market to grow at a CAGR of 18% during 2021-2026
Advancements in the automotive advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) technologies have led to an increase in the sales of automotive surround view systems. the manufacturers have increased research and development to develop surround view systems with higher accuracy and advanced features. For instance, they are offering sonar-based systems that judge the distance between obstacles and give the user a warning when an object comes near another object.
This latest report provides a deep insight into the global automotive surround view systems market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the automotive surround view systems market in any manner.
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players Valeo, Magna International, Continental AG, Clarion, Denso, Renesas Electronics, Aisin Seiki, Texas Instruments, Ambarella, Bosch Mobility Solutions, Xylon - logicBRICKS, Renesas Electronics, Mobileye, etc.
