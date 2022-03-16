DUBLIN, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Battlefield Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global battlefield management market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
A battlefield management system refers to a portable control and command information system that is primarily used by military units. It collects and processes information related to warzones. It consists of various computing, navigation, imaging and communication systems, along with sensors, hand-held or wearable devices and weapon platforms to enhance the decision-making skills of the troops through collaborative planning. It also provides a real-time and comprehensive view of the battlefield with target analysis, automated recommendations and awareness of the environment. Apart from this, the system aids in improving surveillance, co-ordination, operational tempo and logistics management.
The growing need for military modernization, along with the increasing demand for enhanced situational awareness, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Advanced battlefield management systems employed in military vehicles offer improved navigation, surveillance, communications and efficiency of weapons. This aids in increasing the chances of survival of troops on the battlefield.
Furthermore, enhanced situational awareness assists soldiers in keeping track of fellowmen and aids in administering strategic actions. They are also configured with the region's topography and specifications to anticipate operational requirements and ensure tactical efficiency. Additionally, the growing need to secure data stored in data centers and other servers is leading to the widespread adoption of these systems across the globe. Various network security measures and firewalls are employed to counter hackers and cyber threats. Other factors, including favorable government policies to improve the defense infrastructure and enhanced focus on research and development (R&D), are projected to drive the market further.
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Aselsan A.S., BAE Systems plc, Cobham Limited, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corporation, Indra Sistemas S.A., Israel Aerospace Industries, L3harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo SpA, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Rheinmetall AG, Rolta India Limited, RUAG Group and Thales Group, etc.
