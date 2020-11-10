DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Calibration Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global calibration services market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019. Calibration services refer to the measurement of deviations and inaccuracies in mechanical equipment. The calibration process involves comparing the readings of one device to other equipment that has been previously calibrated. It is conducted at regular intervals for identifying potential faults in an instrument at the earliest and ensuring optimal performance to minimize downtime and increase output. Apart from this, service providers offer on-site calibration, rapid turnaround, calibration documentation, pickup and delivery, online documentation and in-house contract lab services. As a result, it finds extensive applications across various industries, such as aerospace, defense, automotive, communication and electronics.
Rapid industrialization, along with the increasing requirement for testing and measuring devices, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, rising awareness among the masses regarding protective and quality maintenance of instruments and machinery is stimulating the market growth. In line with this, calibration services are often used by organizations for in-house standardization of equipment and by original equipment manufacturers (OEM) to ensure the efficiency of their products. Various third-party calibration providers have also emerged for outsourced services, which, in turn, is contributing to the market growth.
Various technological advancements, such as improvements in the 3D printing technology and the availability of tissue-mimicking 3D phantoms, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These improved services are used for electrical, mechanical, thermodynamic and physical calibration of aerospace, defense, electronics, automotive and medical devices or components. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global calibration services market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being ABB Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., Endress+Hauser AG, Keysight Technologies Inc., Micro Precision Calibration Inc., Optical Test and Calibration Ltd., Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Simco Electronics, Sulzer AG, Tradinco Instruments, Transcat Inc. and Trescal Holdings Inc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global calibration services market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global calibration services market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the service type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the calibration type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global calibration services market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Calibration Services Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Service Type
6.1 In-House
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 OEMs
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Third-Party Service
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Calibration Type
7.1 Electrical
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Mechanical
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Thermodynamic
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Physical/Dimensional
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
8.1 Electronics Manufacturing
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Communication
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Aerospace and Defense
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Automotive
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 North America
9.1.1 United States
9.1.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.1.2 Market Forecast
9.1.2 Canada
9.1.2.1 Market Trends
9.1.2.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Asia Pacific
9.2.1 China
9.2.1.1 Market Trends
9.2.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2.2 Japan
9.2.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2.2 Market Forecast
9.2.3 India
9.2.3.1 Market Trends
9.2.3.2 Market Forecast
9.2.4 South Korea
9.2.4.1 Market Trends
9.2.4.2 Market Forecast
9.2.5 Australia
9.2.5.1 Market Trends
9.2.5.2 Market Forecast
9.2.6 Indonesia
9.2.6.1 Market Trends
9.2.6.2 Market Forecast
9.2.7 Others
9.2.7.1 Market Trends
9.2.7.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.1.1 Market Trends
9.3.1.2 Market Forecast
9.3.2 France
9.3.2.1 Market Trends
9.3.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3.3 United Kingdom
9.3.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.3.2 Market Forecast
9.3.4 Italy
9.3.4.1 Market Trends
9.3.4.2 Market Forecast
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.5.1 Market Trends
9.3.5.2 Market Forecast
9.3.6 Russia
9.3.6.1 Market Trends
9.3.6.2 Market Forecast
9.3.7 Others
9.3.7.1 Market Trends
9.3.7.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Latin America
9.4.1 Brazil
9.4.1.1 Market Trends
9.4.1.2 Market Forecast
9.4.2 Mexico
9.4.2.1 Market Trends
9.4.2.2 Market Forecast
9.4.3 Others
9.4.3.1 Market Trends
9.4.3.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Middle East and Africa
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
9.5.3 Market Forecast
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 ABB Ltd.
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Agilent Technologies Inc.
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 Endress+Hauser AG
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4 Keysight Technologies Inc.
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.5 Micro Precision Calibration Inc.
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 Optical Test and Calibration Ltd.
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.8 Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 Simco Electronics
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 Sulzer AG
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.11 Tradinco Instruments
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12 Transcat Inc.
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12.3 Financials
14.3.13 Trescal Holdings Inc.
14.3.13.1 Company Overview
14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
