DUBLIN, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Airports Baggage Handling Systems Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report on the global commercial airports baggage handling systems market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2020 to 2028. The report predicts the global commercial airports baggage handling systems market to grow with a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period from 2022-2028. The study on commercial airports baggage handling systems market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2020 to 2028.
The report on commercial airports baggage handling systems market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global commercial airports baggage handling systems market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global commercial airports baggage handling systems market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
Report Findings
1) Drivers
- Growing number of air passengers
- Increasing automation of airports
2) Restraints
- Low number of airports in developing countries
3) Opportunities
- Emergence of new technologies such as AI
Segment Covered
The global commercial airports baggage handling systems market is segmented on the basis of technology, airport class, service type, and type.
The Global Commercial Airports Baggage Handling Systems Market by Technology
- Barcode System
- RFID System
The Global Commercial Airports Baggage Handling Systems Market by Airport Class
- Class A
- Class B
- Class C
The Global Commercial Airports Baggage Handling Systems Market by Service Type
- Self-service
- Assisted Service
The Global Commercial Airports Baggage Handling Systems Market by Type
- Destination-coded Vehicles
- Conveyors
What does this Report Deliver?
1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the commercial airports baggage handling systems market.
2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the commercial airports baggage handling systems market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2028.
3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global commercial airports baggage handling systems market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Global Commercial Airports Baggage Handling Systems Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Commercial Airports Baggage Handling Systems Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Technology
3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Airport Class
3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Service Type
3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type
3.5.5. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Commercial Airports Baggage Handling Systems Market
4. Commercial Airports Baggage Handling Systems Market Macro Indicator Analysis
5. Global Commercial Airports Baggage Handling Systems Market by Technology
5.1. Barcode System
5.2. RFID System
6. Global Commercial Airports Baggage Handling Systems Market by Airport Class
6.1. Class A
6.2. Class B
6.3. Class C
7. Global Commercial Airports Baggage Handling Systems Market by Service Type
7.1. Self-service
7.2. Assisted Service
8. Global Commercial Airports Baggage Handling Systems Market by Type
8.1. Destination-coded Vehicles
8.2. Conveyors
9. Global Commercial Airports Baggage Handling Systems Market by Region 2022-2028
10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
10.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Commercial Airports Baggage Handling Systems Market
10.2. Companies Profiled
10.2.1. Daifuku Company, Ltd.
10.2.2. Beumer Group
10.2.3. G&S Airport Conveyer
10.2.4. Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH
10.2.5. BCS Group
10.2.6. Logplan LLC
10.2.7. Siemens AG
10.2.8. Pteris Global Limited
10.2.9. Fives Group
10.2.10. Vanderlande Industries
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1zs7vl
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-commercial-airports-baggage-handling-systems-industry-to-2028---featuring-daifuku-siemens-and-logplan-among-others-301570268.html
SOURCE Research and Markets