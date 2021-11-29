DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Connected Devices Analytics Market (2021-2026) by Component, Device Connectivity, Application, Deployment, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Connected Device Analytics Market is estimated to be USD 14.9 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 40.7 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 22.3%.
Key factors such as a rapid rise in remote monitoring of employees working from home during the Covid-19 crisis have necessitated a need for connected devices in different industry verticals. This has been a prominent driver for the overall connected devices analytics market growth. Also, the increased penetration of the internet and IoT devices has led to a demand for these solutions. The growing adoption of smart payment methods is additionally supporting the growth of the market.
Conversely, the lack of skilled force required to handle the latest software systems based on IoT & AI, lack of security is likely to hinder the market growth. The growing need to generate real-time insights that can be acted upon in real-time through IoT sensors data will create a tremendous opportunity for the connected devices market players.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Focus on Remote Monitoring in Support of Work from Home Initiative
- Growing Adoption of Smart Payment Technologies
- Business Need to Build Digital Infrastructure for Large-Scale Deployments
- Rising Adoption of Technologies like Smart Payment
- The Increased Penetration of The Internet
- The Adoption of IoT Devices
Restraints
- Legacy Database Technologies Limiting IoT Product Integration
- Lack of Skilled Professional Workforce
Opportunities
- Real-Time Analytics Emerging as a Key Vital IoT Initiative
- Rising Internet Penetration and Adoption of IoT Devices
- Increasing Need for Remote Patient Care and Tracking Infected People in COVID-19 Pandemic Scenario
Challenges
- Cybersecurity Concerns
- The decline in Industrial Operation and Manufacturing Operations
The global connected devices analytics Market is segmented based on Component, Device Connectivity, Application, Deployment, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Geography.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are IBM Corporation, SAS Institute Inc, Oracle Corporation, PTC, AWS, Hitachi, SAP SE, TIBCO Software, GE, Cloudera, Adobe, Google, Amazon.com, Software AG, etc.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Connected Device Analyitcs Market.
- The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Competitive Quadrant, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market including parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.4 Challenges
4.3 Trends
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Connected Device Analytics Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Solutions
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Managed services
6.3.2 Professional services
6.3.2.1 Consulting services
6.3.2.2 Support and maintenance services
6.3.2.3 Deployment and Integration Services
7 Global Connected Device Analytics Market, By Device Connectivity
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Wireless Personal Area Networks
7.3 Wireless Local Area Networks
7.4 Low-Power Wide Area Networks
7.5 Cellular/Machine to Machine
7.6 Wired
8 Global Connected Device Analytics Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Energy Management
8.3 Predictive Maintenance and Asset Management
8.4 Inventory Management
8.5 Security and Emergency Management
8.6 Sales and Customer Management
8.7 Building Automation
8.8 Remote Monitoring
8.9 Others
9 Global Connected Device Analytics Market, By Deployment Mode
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Cloud
9.2.1 Public
9.2.2 Private
9.2.3 Hybrid
9.3 On-premises
10 Global Connected Device Analytics Market, By Organization Size
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
10.3 Large enterprises
11 Global Connected Device Analytics Market, By Industry vertical
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Manufacturing
11.3 Transportation and Logistics
11.4 Energy and utilities
11.5 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
11.6 Retail and Ecommerce
11.7 Government and defence
11.8 Healthcare and life sciences
11.9 Others
12 Global Connected Device Analytics Market, By Geography
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Quadrant
13.2 Market Share Analysis
13.3 Competitive Scenario
13.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
13.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships
13.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements
13.3.4 Investments & funding
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Oracle Corporation
14.2 Microsoft
14.3 SAP SE
14.4 IBM Corporation
14.5 PTC
14.6 AWS
14.7 Cisco
14.8 Google
14.9 Adobe
14.10 Teradata
14.11 Hitachi
14.12 HPE
14.13 SAS Institute Inc.
14.14 Software AG
14.15 GE
14.16 Cloudera
14.17 Guavus
14.18 SPLUNK
14.19 Tibco Software
14.20 Infor
14.21 Salesforce.com
14.22 Amazon.com
15 Appendix
