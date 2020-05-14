DUBLIN, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Contactless Payments - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Contactless Payments market accounted for $8 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $24.99 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.
While the factors such as increased customer satisfaction and improved loyalty programs, and enhanced purchase experience are driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of deploying contactless payment technologies is restraining market growth. Moreover, the rising demand for mobile and wearable payment devices is creating ample opportunities across the globe.
Based on end-user, the retail segment is likely to have a huge demand in the forecast period due to retailers are adopting innovative technologies, like cloud computing, big data analytics, digital stores, and social networks, to increase their visibility and presence in the market. Moreover, retailers are modernizing their brick-and-mortar stores to provide improved services for customers and establish online stores to increase revenues.
By geography, Europe is estimated to grow at a significant rate due to the presence of the diverse range of countries such as UK, Spain, and Poland which are the leading countries in total contactless spending with the increasing circulation of contactless cards and terminals by card companies, such as Visa and Mastercard.
Some of the key players in Contactless Payments Market include Gemalto N.V, Giesecke& Devrient Gmbh, Verifone Systems, Inc, Ingenico Group, Wirecard AG, Heartland Payment Systems, Inc, Inside Secure, Oberthur Technologies SA, On Track Innovations, Proxama, Paycor, SumUp, Castle, Alcino, and Mobeewave.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of COVID-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Contactless Payments Market, By Operational Frequency
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Ultra High Frequency
5.3 High Frequency
5.4 Low Frequency
6 Global Contactless Payments Market, By Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
6.3 Near Field Communication (NFC) Technology
6.4 Infrared (IR) Technology
6.5 Bluetooth
7 Global Contactless Payments Market, By Devices
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Stickers
7.3 Plastic Cards
7.4 Watch and Wrist Band
7.5 Key Fobs
7.6 Mobile Phones
7.7 Car Tag
7.8 Smart Cards
7.9 Mobile Handsets
8 Global Contactless Payments Market, By Component
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Solutions
8.2.1 Hosted Point-Of-Sale
8.2.2 Payment Terminal Solution
8.2.3 Transaction Management
8.2.4 Security and Fraud Management
8.2.5 Analytics
8.2.6 Data Management Solution
8.2.7 Device Management Solution
8.2.8 Payment Terminal Solution
8.3 Services
8.3.1 Support and Maintenance
8.3.2 Consulting
8.3.3 Integration and Deployment
8.3.4 Managed Services
8.3.5 Professional Services
8.3.6 Multi-channel Payment and Value-added Services
8.4 Hardware
8.4.1 Point Of Sale (POS)
8.5 Application Programing Interface (API)
8.6 Mobile Applications
8.7 Software Development Kit (SDK)
8.8 Other Components
8.8.1 Wearables
8.8.2 Readers
9 Global Contactless Payments Market, By Transaction Models
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Offline Stored Value Card
9.3 Speedpass
9.4 E-Z Pass
9.5 Europay, MasterCard and Visa (EMV) Card
9.6 Track 1 and Track 2 Data
10 Global Contactless Payments Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Hospitality
10.3 Government & Public Sector
10.4 Telecommunication & IT
10.5 Retail
10.6 Energy & Utilities
10.7 Healthcare
10.8 Transportation & Logistics
10.9 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
10.10 Education
11 Global Contactless Payments Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.5 South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Gemalto N.V.
13.2 Giesecke& Devrient GmbH
13.3 Verifone Systems, Inc.
13.4 Ingenico Group
13.5 Wirecard AG
13.6 Heartland Payment Systems, Inc.
13.7 Inside Secure
13.8 Oberthur Technologies S.A.
13.9 On Track Innovations
13.10 Proxama
13.11 Paycor
13.12 SumUp
13.13 Castle
13.14 Alcino
13.15 Mobeewave
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2c8d1x
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716